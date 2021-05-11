Meet Georgia’s Eurovision 2021 act Tornike Kipiani who will sing You
Everything you need to know about the singer-songwriter who is set to represent Georgia at this year's song contest.
Georgia missed out on a spot in the finals in the 2019 Eurovision competition and they have actually only made it to the final seven times since making their first appearance in 2007.
But they are not a country to dismiss as they have done relatively well when they have made the live show and they have a singer this year who certainly has a voice to impress.
Tornike Kipiani was chosen for the 2020 event as their hopeful at the contest before it was cancelled due to coronavirus but he now has another shot in Eurovision 2021 and given that he has had a whole extra year to practice, he should put in quite the performance.
Here’s everything you need to know about the singer-songwriter and the song that he hopes will see Georgia emerge as the winners.
Who is representing Georgia at Eurovision 2021?
Name: Tornike Kipiani
Age: 33
Instagram: @_tornike_kipiani_official
Twitter: @tornikekipiani
Tornike Kipiani is a big name in Georgia after he won the first series of The X-Factor Georgia in 2014 (the show ran until 2018).
His debut album was called Luck and it was released in 2016 and he was chosen to represent Georgia after winning the competition Georgian Idol.
Originally meant to represent his country at the 2020 Eurovision Song contest, he has had a long wait to be able to take to the stage – let’s hope he is worth the wait on the night.
What is Georgia’s Eurovision 2021 song called?
You – which is a nice and simple name for a song that is super easy to remember.
Tornike wrote the song himself for the contest after the rules made it so that he could not use the song, Take Me as I Am, that was planned to wow the crowds at the cancelled 2020 song contest.
You can listen to it below:
Where did Georgia come in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest?
Georgia did compete in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest but they were unable to secure enough points to make it to the live final.
So they are already a step up from the last competition by making it to the finals this year and Tornike will be hoping that he can wow the judges and beat the completion.
When is Eurovision 2021?
The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.
BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.
Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.
The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.
Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?
The Eurovision Song Contest grand final was set to take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th May, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus.
Instead, the Shine a Light show aired on the same day on BBC One. Eurovision Come Together also aired on Saturday 16th May at 6.25pm with classic Eurovision acts performing.
The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May. Check out the full list of Eurovision winners here.