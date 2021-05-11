Meet Georgia’s Eurovision 2021 act Tornike Kipiani who will sing You

Georgia missed out on a spot in the finals in the 2019 Eurovision competition and they have actually only made it to the final seven times since making their first appearance in 2007.

But they are not a country to dismiss as they have done relatively well when they have made the live show and they have a singer this year who certainly has a voice to impress.

Tornike Kipiani was chosen for the 2020 event as their hopeful at the contest before it was cancelled due to coronavirus but he now has another shot in Eurovision 2021 and given that he has had a whole extra year to practice, he should put in quite the performance.

Here’s everything you need to know about the singer-songwriter and the song that he hopes will see Georgia emerge as the winners.

Who is representing Georgia at Eurovision 2021?

Name: Tornike Kipiani

Age: 33

Instagram: @_tornike_kipiani_official

Twitter: @tornikekipiani

Tornike Kipiani is a big name in Georgia after he won the first series of The X-Factor Georgia in 2014 (the show ran until 2018).

His debut album was called Luck and it was released in 2016 and he was chosen to represent Georgia after winning the competition Georgian Idol.

Originally meant to represent his country at the 2020 Eurovision Song contest, he has had a long wait to be able to take to the stage – let’s hope he is worth the wait on the night.

What is Georgia’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

You – which is a nice and simple name for a song that is super easy to remember.

Tornike wrote the song himself for the contest after the rules made it so that he could not use the song, Take Me as I Am, that was planned to wow the crowds at the cancelled 2020 song contest.

You can listen to it below:

Where did Georgia come in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest?

Georgia did compete in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest but they were unable to secure enough points to make it to the live final.

So they are already a step up from the last competition by making it to the finals this year and Tornike will be hoping that he can wow the judges and beat the completion.