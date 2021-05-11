Meet the Serbia’s Eurovision 2021 act Hurricane who will sing Loco Loco

Serbia first burst onto the Eurovision scene in 2007 and what an entrance they made as they went on to win the competition on their first attempt with Marija Šerifović.

Serbia has continued to do well, although not quite as well, with a further three top ten entrants and they made it to third place in 2012.

Hurricane is the act for Eurovision 2021 and they will be hoping to replicate the events of 2007 when they perform. They were scheduled to perform at the competition in Rotterdam, The Netherlands before it was cancelled due to coronavirus.

But why would Hurricane blow away the competition? Here is all you need to know.

Who is representing Serbia at Eurovision 2021?

Hurricane is a pop-R&B girl band made up of Sanja Vučić, Ivana Nikolić and Ksenija Knežević. While they mostly sing in English, their Serbian-language Favorito was very popular in heir home country and earned the band 30 million views on their YouTube channel.

The band are slowly gaining international attention, however – their songs have been broadcast on more than 100 radio stations around the world, and the group were recently in Los Angeles working on music for the American market.

What is Serbia’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Hurricane would have sung Hasta La Vista, co-written by band member Sanja Vučić, in 2020 but, as per the rules put in place by Eurovision, they have to pick a new song for 2021.

And they have chosen the fun to say Loca Loca which was written by Nemanja Antonić and Darko Dimitrov and it definitely brings the Eurovision feels!

Check it out for yourselves below!

Where did Serbia come in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest?

Serbia just fell short of crossing the 100 point mark in 2019 as they notched up 89 points and an 18th placed finish in the table.

Their fingers are crossed that Hurricane will do better this year and after listening to their song, we suspect they just might!

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

At the start of the year, we had no idea that almost every event for 2020 would be pulled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we soon realised that we would have to go a year without it when the show was pulled and replaced with Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together that featured classic Eurovision acts performing.

