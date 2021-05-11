Meet Croatia’s Eurovision 2021 act Albina who will sing Tick-Tock

Croatia is gearing up to try and nab the top spot for Eurovision 2021 and they stand a good shot with the talented star they have representing them this year.

Advertisement

Albina is the artist that will fly the flag for Croatia in the contest for 2021 and the whole country will no doubt be throwing their support behind her to progress through the semis and on to the big May final – they need a positive result after 2019.

But while Albina is quite the talent, does she have a song to match it? Here is all we know about the Croatian star.

Who is representing Croatia at Eurovision 2021?

Age: 22

Instagram: @_albina

Albina rose to fame in her home country after coming in third place in season three of The Voice Hrvatska – she had previously auditioned for X Factor Adria.

She scored a record deal with Universal Music Croatia immediately after she left the competition and has not looked back since. Recently, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2021 edition of the Porin Awards and she made it to Eurovision by winning Dora 2021.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Croatia’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Tick-Tock is the name of the tune – as well as being what the Croatian’s will be saying while they are waiting for the vote to come in to hear how well they have done.

The song has already topped the Croatian charts and it was written by Branimir Mihaljević, Max Cinnamon and Tihana Buklijaš Bakić.

Want to listen to it ahead of the contest starting? Here is the video below.

Where did Croatia come in 2019’s Eurovision?

It’s a bit of a good news/bad news situation for how well Croatia did in the 2019 contest.

The good is that they do not have to do much to better the result they got that year, but that is only because they did not make it to the finals having been eliminated in the semis.

Fingers crossed for Albina that she can make it in 2021.

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

The reason for the cancellation should come as no surprise as it was COVID and the global pandemic. Many events were cancelled all over the world and given how much travel is involved with Eurovision, the cancellation was inevitable.

Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together were put on instead and they gave us a nostalgic look back at some of the biggest and best performances from years gone by. It was a nice enough replacement but we are pleased the main contest will be back for 2021.

Speaking of performances from years gone by, you can buy the DVD and watch Eurovision 2018 here and Eurovision 2019 here.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May. Check out the full list of Eurovision winners here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.