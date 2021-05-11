Meet Denmark’s Eurovision 2021 act Fyr & Flamme who will sing Øve os på hinanden

Denmark has chosen Fyr & Flamme as their act to represent the country in Eurovision 2021 and they certainly look like the perfect fit for Eurovision!

The duo will be looking to give Denmark a lift after they failed to light up the contest in 2019 and they are hopeful that the track they have chosen, already a popular one in Denmark, will be enough to deliver the goods.

But will it? For all you need to know about Fyr & Flamme and the song they will be singing, we have all the information for you below!

Who is representing Denmark at Eurovision 2021?

Instagram: @fyr.og.flamme

Jesper Groth and Laurits Emanuel are the duo that make up Fyr & Flamme.

Their debut single, “Menneskeforbruger”, was released in 2020 and proved to be quite successful for them – their follow up single was called Kamæleon.

The pair made it through to Eurovision after winning the Danish contest to decide on their act, Dansk Melodi Grand Prix. And fun fact, this is the first Danish entry to be sung in the native language since 1997.

What is Denmark’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Speaking of the song, Øve os på hinanden is the name of the tune that Denmark will have representing them and it roughly translates into English as ‘Practice on each other’ – make of that what you will. It is already a hugely popular song in its homeland and has been at number one on the Danish charts.

The song was penned by Laurits Emanuel Pedersen and you can listen to it below.

Where did Denmark come in 2019’s Eurovision?

Denmark may have been a tad disappointed in 2019 as they finished outside of the top 10 on the results table in 12th place with 120 points – a far cry from the nearly 500 points that the Netherlands got when they won that year.

So we imagine that they will not be happy with anything short of a top 10 placement this year – they would only want to go up in the rankings after all.

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

Thanks, COVID! As if the global pandemic did not make 2020 a miserable enough year for us all, it also caused Eurovision to be axed! Instead, we had two shows that looked back on acts of the past, Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together, but they could not compete with the real thing.

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May.