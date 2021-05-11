Meet Estonia’s Eurovision 2021 act Uku Suviste who will sing The Lucky One

It may have taken him three attempts but Uku Suviste has finally made it to the coveted position of representing his country in Eurovision 2021 – but will he be worth the wait on the big night?

This year he’ll finally be taking to the stage in Rotterdam and performing his song The Lucky One having originally been chosen to fly the Estonian flag for the cancelled 2020 contest.

But does he have what it takes to get Estonia to the finals, and could he end up winning

Here’s everything we know about him!

Who is representing Estonia at Eurovision 2021?

Age: 38

Instagram: @ukusuviste

Uku is a man of many talents, having worked as a singer, songwriter, pianist and music producer. In recent times, he’s been focusing on his singing career which has brought him to this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Over the years, he’s taken part in multiple music festivals across the world.

In 2005, he self-produced and released his first original CD album, titled It’s Christmas Time and he also competed in the 7th season of the Russian version of The Voice, where he was coached by Ani Lorak. He was eliminated from the competition in the semi-final.

He’s also no stranger to the Estonian national selection for the song competition, after competing in 2017 with the song Supernatural and finishing second in 2019 with Pretty Little Liar.

Originally chosen for 2020, Uku was picked again for 2021 after being re-elected via Eesti Laul 2021.

What is Estonia’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Hopefully, for Uku, his song name is a sign of how well he will do in the contest as it is called The Lucky One – his original choice for 2020 was a track called What Love Is.

The Lucky One has been written by himself and Sharon Vaughn and you can see what you think of the tune ahead of time by watching teh music video for it below!

Where did Estonia come in 2019’s Eurovision?

Since its very first entry in 1994, Estonia has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 25 times.

In those 25 years, Estonia has won the contest on one occasion with Tanel Padar, Dave Benton and 2XL in 2001.

This made Estonia the first former Soviet country to win the contest and the second Eastern European country to win, after Yugoslavia in 1989.

They will be looking to put on a good show this year as they only managed to finish in 20th place in 2019.

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

The Eurovision Song Contest grand final was set to take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th May, but then CIVID came along and turned into a global pandemic and even Eurovision was not safe from being pulled.

Instead, the Shine a Light show aired on the same day on BBC One. Eurovision Come Together also aired on Saturday 16th May and it treated us to many classic Eurovision acts performing- as fun as it was, we are pleased to have the main contest back for 2021.

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May.