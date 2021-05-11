Who is Malta’s Eurovision 2021 entry? Meet Destiny who will sing Je Me Casse

Malta hasn’t had a great run of late in the song contest, but they are not a nation to be counted out as they have made the finals 25 times since they made their debut in the competition in 1971

They may have never won but they have made the top three on a few occasions and maybe Eurovision 2021 could be the year they finally come out on top?

Hopes for their first victory were pinned on Destiny in the 2020 competition before it was cancelled due to coronavirus and she was selected once again to come back for 2021.

But who is Destiny and why might British viewers recognise her?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is representing Malta at Eurovision 2021?

Name: Destiny

Age: 18

Instagram: @destinyofficial_x

This is not the first talent show for Maltese singer Destiny Chukunyere – this isn’t even her first Eurovision.

After winning a national competition, Destiny represented Malta in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2015. Not only did she win with the song Not My Soul, but she set a new record with 185 points.

In 2017 Destiny auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent and got four yeses and a rare compliment from Simon Cowell, but was eliminated in the live semi-finals.

Her paths crossed with Eurovision yet again when she appeared as a backing singer for Malta’s 2019 contestant Michela Pace, who came 14th place. Like Pace before her, Destiny then won The X Factor Malta in 2020 and therefore was awarded the opportunity to represent Israel at Eurovision 2020 – which has carried over to 2021?

Still only 17 years old, Destiny was due to sing All Of My Love which was partly composed by Austria’s 2018 entrant Cesár Sampson.

What is Malta’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Je Me Casse is the name of the tune that Malta will be hoping steers them to victory – it translates to “I Break” in English if you were wondering.

It is the replacement song for Destiny as she was unable to perform her original choice last year and it was written by Amanuel Dermont, Malin Christin, Nicklas Eklund and Pete Barringer.

You can listen to it below:

Where did Malta come in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest?

It was a respectable outing for Malta in 2019 as the nation finished in 14th place in the Eurovision 2019 final.

Michela Pace was the selection that year and managed to get 108 points – so quite a way off of the top spot but nowhere near the bottom of the ladder.

Can they improve on that in 2021?

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

It was inevitable by the time we got closer to May that Eurovision would not take place in its normal form – and it turned out that it wouldn’t happen at all with the global pandemic causing the cancellation – much like every other event that was meant to take place!

Instead, the Shine a Light show aired on the same day on BBC One along with Eurovision Come Together so while we had some classic Eurovision fun to enjoy, it wasn’t the same as the real thing.

