Meet Cesár Sampson below.

Who is Cesár Sampson?

At just 17, Sampson began touring the world as lead singer for some of Austria’s most internationally acclaimed alternative music acts: Kruder & Dorfmeister, Sofa Surfers and Louie Austen. He then moved behind the scenes of the music business as a songwriter and producer.

He joined Symphonix International and was part of the producer team behind Bulgaria's fourth and second place entries in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

What is Austria's Eurovision 2018 song called?

Sampson will be performing Nobody But You, written and composed by Sebastian Arman, Cesár Sampson, Joacim Persson, Johan Alkenäs and Borislav Milanov.

What will Austria's Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage?

We've already seen a sneak peek of Sampson's leather-clad performance in rehearsals and the first semi-final, with Sampson performing alone against a moody black and gold backdrop.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018