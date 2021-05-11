Meet Portugal’s Eurovision 2021 act The Black Mamba who will sing Love Is on My Side

Get ready for The Black Mamba! The band have been chosen to sing their hearts out on behalf of Portugal in Eurovision 2021 and we feel they could well be an act to watch.

And in even better news for them, they do not have to do much to better their previous result as 2019 was a bit of a nightmare year for Portugal in the contest.

Want to know who The Black Mamba are and what song they will be singing in Rotterdam?

Here’s everything we know about them.

Who is representing Portugal at Eurovision 2021?

Instagram: @blck.mmba

The Black Mamba should put on quite the show at Eurovision and the band have been together quite a while now having released their first album, which has the same name as that band, back in 2010.

Two more studio albums followed, Dirty Little Brother, and The Mamba King, the last of which came out in 2018.

What is Portugal’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Love is on My Side is the uplifting name of the track that The Black Mamba will perform on the night and it was written by Pedro Tatanka Caldeira.

Elisa was supposed to perform for the county in the cancelled 2020 contest but after winning Festival da Canção, The Black Mamba have the honour now.

Check out their song for yourselves below!

Where did Portugal come in 2019’s Eurovision?

Portugal will be wanting to forget about the last contest and focus on this one as they failed to qualify for the live final and were eliminated in the semis.

On the plus side, that means the only way is up for The Black Mamba and, after listening to their song, we think they stand a much better chance of improving on 2019. Only time will tell how right we are on that front though.

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together were all we had for Eurovision last year with the two shows celebrating years gone by without a new show for us to enjoy.

We don’t need to tell you that the reason for the cancellation was the global pandemic – it was a hard thing to miss in 2020 – and while the pandemic is still ongoing, we are delighted that the show is able to go ahead this year.

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May.