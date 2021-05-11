Meet Sweden’s Eurovision 2021 act Tusse who will sing Voices

Sweden is hoping to make a mark on Eurovision 2021 and they have chosen the artist Tusse to represent them in the contest.

This year he’ll finally be taking to the stage in Rotterdam having won the Melodifestivalen 2021 that nabbed him the spot.

But does he have what it takes to take Sweden all the way to the finals, and could he end up winning the whole contest for them?

Here’s everything we know about him!

Who is representing Sweden at Eurovision 2021?

Age: 19

Instagram: @tusseofc

Tusse arrived in Sweden as a refugee, alone, at just aged 13 and in the six years since has gone on to make quite the name for himself in the music industry.

He made it to the semi-finals of the Swedish singing competition, Talang 2018, and then made it all the way to the final of Swedish Idol in 2019. His track for this years competition has already made it to number 1 in the Swedish charts – which bodes well for Eurovision!

What is Sweden’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Voices is the name of the song that Sweden will be hoping secures them victory in the competition and you can listen to it ahead of time by watching the below video!

The track was written by Joy Deb, Linnea Deb, Jimmy “Joker” Thörnfeldt and Anderz Wrethov.

Where did Sweden come in 2019’s Eurovision?

Sweden did really well in the 2019 contest and they will be looking to better that this year!

They managed to finish in fifth place and clocked up an impressive 334 points when the final voting was revealed – still around 100 or so points away from teh top spot though which was won by the Netherlands.

Will it be a top three finish this year?

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

COVID really did bring the world to a standstill in 2020 and even The Eurovision Song Contest was not able to carry on as normal – bleak times indeed!

Instead, we had shows that put the focus on classic acts and performances, Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together, and while we were grateful to at least get some Eurovision in our 2020 lives, it was not the same and the 2021 contest could not come fast enough.

