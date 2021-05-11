Meet Switzerland’s Eurovision 2021 act Gjon’s Tears who will sing Tout l’univers

If it were not for Switzerland, who by the way were the first ever Eurovision winners, we may not have heard the name Celine Dion and the music landscape would likely look very different – as would the soundtrack to Titanic.

Advertisement

They had a four year stretch of not being able to qualify for the Grand Final but they returned in style for the 2019 competition and they finished in a very respectable spot with Luca Hänni’s She Got Me.

Gjon’s Tears whose songs include Répondez-moi or “Answer Me”, was chosen to represent the county in the 2020 competition but, of course, the contest was sadly cancelled – luckily he has been selected again for the show in Eurovision 2021.

Could Switzerland be in line for another top-five finish? Here’s everything you need to know about the artist and the track…

Who is representing Switzerland at Eurovision 2021?

Name: Gjon’s Tears

Age: 22

Instagram: @gjon.s_tears

Twitter: @gjonstearsoff

Gjon Muharremaj, who goes by the stage name Gjon’s Tears, is the man who is hoping to do his country proud and he is another holdover from the abandoned 2020 competition who is taking to the stage this year instead.

He is known for competing, and coming third, in Albanians Got Talent and making the semi-finals of the show, Die grössten Schweizer Talente. He also appeared on the French version of The Voice where he also made the semi-finals.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Switzerland’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Tout l’univers! This translates to The Whole Universe if you were wondering!

Gjon wrote the song alongside Nina Sampermans, Wouter Hardy and Xavier Michel and the song was released to download on 10 March 2021.

You can listen to it below:

Where did Switzerland come in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest?

Switzerland could well be one to watch in the Eurovision Song Contest this year as they clocked up an impressive amount of points in the 2019 competition and managed to finish in 4th place – they’ll surely be eyeing to do even better this year and will have a top 3 finish in their sights.

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

It should come as no surprise to be told that The Eurovision Song Contest grand final that was set to take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th May was cancelled due to the global pandemic that you have most likely heard about!

The BBC aired Shine a Light in its place and Eurovision Come Together also aired on Saturday 16th May and featured several classic Eurovision acts performing their hit songs.

Want to watch some older contests? You can buy the DVD for Eurovision 2018 here and Eurovision 2019 here.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May. Check out the full list of Eurovision winners here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.