Meet Lithuania’s Eurovision 2021 act The Roop who will sing Discoteque

Lithuania’s Eurovision 2021 entry, The Roop, is a fun one and they are set to put on quite the show for the 2021 contest – the music video for their song is fun enough in of itself.

The country hasn’t had the best of luck in the competition, only making it to the top ten twice so they will be hoping that The Roop will change their fortunes and see them finish in a decent position.

But, can they do it? Here’s everything we know about The Roop ahead of them taking to the big stage.

Who is representing Lithuania at Eurovision 2021?

Made up of Vaidotas Valiukevičius, Robertas Baranauskas, and Mantas Banišauskas, The Roop is a Lithuanian pop/rock band.

Although they have only been working together since 2014, all band members have been involved in the music industry much longer.

Their debut album, To Whom It May Concern, came out in 2015, and the trio have since played music around the world from Lithuania to Belgium, Serbia and Brazil.

They previously tried their hand at Lithuania’s national selection in 2018 but didn’t make it to the top. They finally did in 2020 but following the cancellation of the contest, they have come again in 2021 having been re-elected via Pabandom Iš Naujo 2021.

What is Lithuania’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

The group were be performing their song On Fire, which they say relates to being in a state of excitement, feeling passionate, engaged and full of energy.

While that sound like the perfect fit for Eurovision, they have had to pick a new one for 2021 and their song of choice is Discoteque which has six people behind writing it in Ilkka Wirtanen. Kalle Lindroth, Laisvūnas Černovas. Mantas Banišauskas, Robertas Baranauskas and Vaidotas Valiukevičius.

Check out the track for yourself below!

Where did Lithuania come in 2019’s Eurovision?

Lithuania competed in the song contest in 2019 with Jurij Veklenko, who sang Run With The Lions. Jurij narrowly missed moving on to the Grand Final, coming 11th in the second Semi-Final with 93 points.

Following their debut in the 1994 Eurovision, Lithuania withdrew from the competition and only returned in 1999.

They scored their best in 2006 with LT United, coming in 6th place. The country has only made it to the top 10 in the Grand Final once since then, in 2016 with Donny Montell’s I’ve Been Waiting For This Night.

So, could The Roop be the ones to get Lithuania to the finish line?

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

The Eurovision Song Contest grand final was set to take place and we were all excited to see it – and then the global pandemic hit and the whole thing was called off with replacement shows swiftly lined up.

Those shows were Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together which featured classic Eurovision acts performing, but all our minds were on 2021 and whether the best singing show around would make a triumphant return – which happily is the case!

