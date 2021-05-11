Meet Austria’s Eurovision 2021 act Vincent Bueno, who will sing Amen

Austria is bringing one of their musical icons to the stage in 2021 as Vincent Bueno, who is multi-talented will be representing the country for Eurovision 2021.

Like many of his competitors, Vincent was all set to try and win the 2020 competition which obviously did not go ahead and he is back for another go this year.

But will he emerge victorious in May? Only time will tell but for now, here is all you need to know about Vincent Bueno.

Who is representing Austria at Eurovision 2021?

Age: 35

Instagram: @officialvincentbueno

Twitter: @vincebueno

Eurovision viewers will be watching with stars in their eyes, as Rotterdam welcomes Vienna’s star, Vincent Bueno to the Contest.

In the space of only 12 years, since beginning his career, Vincent has had incredible opportunities and is a real talent to look out for: he began dancing at the tender age of four and is a graduate of music and performing arts. By 11, he had mastered the piano, guitar, drums and bass guitar.

In 2008, Vincent featured in Austria’s musical theatre competition, Musical! Die Show – which unlike Western and Asian talent show contests, is comparatively more difficult and challenging due to its theatre leanings – beating 10 contestants to become the winner.He performed popular numbers from Grease, Phantom of the Opera, Jungle Book, Jesus Christ Superstar, Miss Saigon, Singin’ in the Rain and Mary Poppins and was lauded by veterans of the original West End cast of Miss Saigon.

Two years later, he performed for Filipino television, signing a contract with Star Records, now called Star Music.

What is Austria’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Vincent was set to perform an energetic number of his own, called Alive, composed by himself and young producers and composers in 2020 but now, as per the rules, he has to choose a different song for 2021.

So now we have him singing Amen which was written by Tobias Carshey, Ashley Hicklin and Jonas Thander.

Check the song out for yourselves below:

Where did Austria come in 2019’s Eurovision?

Austria will have their hopes riding on Vincent this year as the nation failed to qualify for the final in 2019, finishing in 17th place with only 21 points.

Despite that, the country has enjoyed a long history with Eurovision, having joined the Contest in 1957 and has performed 51 times.

It has also won on two occasions: in 1966 with the song Merci, Chérie by Udo Jürgens and in 2014 with the song, Rise like a Phoenix, performed by Conchita Wurst.

However, it has placed last eight times and has received no points on four occasions.

So, will Vincent receive a standing ovation and win, or will the curtain fall on him?

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

Not only did COVID force us all to stay indoors for much of 2020, but it also brought down the biggest and best singing competition in the world!

While there were alternatives aired on the BBC in Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together that showcased classic Eurovision acts, nothing compares to the real thing and we can’t wait to celebrate the contests return in May.

You can buy the DVD and watch Eurovision 2018 here and Eurovision 2019 here if you want to relive the last two contests.

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May. Check out the full list of Eurovision winners here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.