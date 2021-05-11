Meet Albania’s Eurovision 2021 act Anxhela Peristeri who will sing Karma

We are so close to Eurovision 2021 now that we can barely contain our excitement and we are distracting ourselves by taking a look at all the acts competing in the competition this year.

Albania has chosen Anxhela Peristeri to represent them in the contest this year and she is a singer with enough experience in music competitions to go far in Eurovision.

For all that we know about Anxhela and what song will be singing, read on for all the information you need to know.

Who is representing Albania at Eurovision 2021?

Age: 35

Instagram: @anxhelaperisteriofficial

This is not Anxhela’s first attempt at making it through to Eurovision as she had a shot at making it there in 2001 – and now twenty years later she is finally getting her shot on the big stage.

She is a well-known face in Albania after being named the winner of the first season of Your Face Sounds Familiar – an Albanian talent show.

She has been competing in various music shows for years which means she is certainly well-practised enough to make an impact on Eurovision, but will all her experience help?

What is Albania’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Karma is the name of the track that Albania have their hopes pinned on in 2021 and it is said to portray the “inner turmoil of a woman who blames herself for her world falling apart”.

Olti Curri is credited as the writer of the tune and you can check out the song for yourselves in the music video below!

Where did Albania come in 2019’s Eurovision?

Albania would certainly have disappointed with how they faired in the 2019 Eurovision contest as they finished in a lowly 17th place having only notched up 36 points by the time the voting drew to a close.

Will they be able to do better this year? Well, Anxhela Peristeri certainly has the talent and the experience to put on a good show…

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

The reason for the cancellation should come as no surprise as it was COVID and the global pandemic with Eurovision being far from the only event to be cancelled over the last 12 months.

To make up for not having the show on, we did get two shows that cast our minds back to classic acts that have performed in the contest over the years – namely Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together.

