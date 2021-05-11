Meet the Ukraine’s Eurovision 2021 act Go_A who will sing Shum

After taking a year off for obvious reasons, Eurovision 2021 is certainly highly anticipated and Ukraine have a band lined up to represent them in the contest who they hope will steer them to victory.

But will the electro-folk band who have been together nearly 10 years go all the way in the competition? They certainly have the experience to make an impact.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ukraine’s entry for 2021.

Who is representing Ukraine at Eurovision 2021?

Go_A, formed in late 2012, is a Ukrainian music band which combines authentic Ukrainian vocals, modern dance bits, African drums and powerful guitar vibes into an explosive musical mélange.

The band’s name means “return to the roots” and is an amalgamation of the English word “Go” with the Greek letter “Alpha”, which symbolises the beginning of everything.

The band has already participated in many festivals including Koktebel Jazz Festival, Kraina Mriy, Gogolfest, Vedalife, Trypilske Kolo, Slava Frolova Art Picnic, Polyana Music Festival, Kyiv Open Air, White Nights vol2, SheFest and showcased Ukrainian music internationally in Israel, Poland and Belarus.

In November 2016, the band launched their debut album #Ідиназвук (Follow The Sound).

Go_A’s music is gradually gaining popularity abroad: in Spring 2019 their song Vesnianka reached the Top 10 іTunes Dance Chart in Slovakia.

What is Ukraine’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

The name of the song they will be performing in the 2021 contest is one that is fun to say – Shum!

The song has been written by two members of the band, Taras Shevchenko and Kateryna Pavlenko and is of the Folktronica music genre – which is a bit techno like and very in keeping with the sort of song that tends to do well in the competition.

Time will tell whether the song will be enough to see them score enough points to make an impact.

You can listen to Shum right now to see what you think.

Where did Ukraine come in 2019’s Eurovision?

Ukraine first entered the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 and rapidly became one of the most successful countries in the competition, having never failed to qualify for the Grand Final. In 15 years that Ukraine has competed at Eurovision, two of their entries became winners.

Ruslana became Ukraine’s first Eurovision winner in 2004, with the song Wild Dances. In 2015, Jamala brought Ukraine back to Eurovision and secured the nation’s second victory in 2016, singing 1944.

However, the country attracted controversy last year, when the Ukrainian public broadcaster UA:PBC decided to withdraw from the competition, having been unable to reach an agreement with the top three from their national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2019; MARUV, Freedom Jazz and KAZKA.

So, can Go_A complete a hat-trick and win again?

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

The grand final of 2019’s Eurovision Song Contest was set to take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th May. Alas, COVID came along and before we knew it we were in the midst of a global pandemic and events worldwide were cancelled – including the best singing show in the world.

We did get the Shine a Light show that aired on BBC One and Eurovision Come Together but while it was great to have a trip down Eurovision memory lane, it was not quite enough to cause us to forget that we were not getting the full show.

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May. Check out the full list of Eurovision winners here.