Meet Iceland’s Eurovision 2021 act Daði and Gagnamagnið who will sing 10 years

Daði & Gagnamagnið battled through two semi-final rounds and two rounds of voting during Iceland’s ‘Söngvakeppnin 2020’ to select their Eurovision nomination and succeeded.

But then the joy was swapped with disappointment when the contest was abandoned for the year due to the pandemic. Happily for them, they are back once again to represent the country for Eurovision 2021 and the extra year of practice may well just pay off for them.

For all you need to know about the Icelandic stars and what they will be singing, read on below!

Who is representing Iceland at Eurovision 2021?

Instagram: @dadimakesmusic

Daði & Gagnamagnið are Iceland’s entry to Eurovision 2021 having originally been poised to perform in 2020.

Their journey is an interesting one: three years ago, Gagnamagnið supported Daði Freyr during Söngvakeppnin when competing to represent the country in 2017.

They finished second but decided to return to the national competition as Daði & Gagnamagnið this year and were subsequently voted as Iceland’s official Eurovision 2020 nomination.

The band is family-led and consists of: Daði Freyr Pétursson (lead vocalist), his sister, Sigrún Birna Pétursdóttir, Daði’s wife, Árný Fjóla Ásmundsdóttir (dancer), and their friends Hulda Kristín Kolbrúnardóttir (backing vocalist), Stefán Hannesson (dancer) and Jóhann Sigurður Jóhannsson (dancer).

The name ‘Gagnamagnið’ translates into English as ‘data plan’ and the band are known for their signature teal green sweaters, depicting printed pixel art images of themselves.

What is Iceland’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Daði & Gagnamagnið will be singing a song called 10 Years which they have chosen a replacement for last years choice, Think About Things.

As for who wrote the track, which can definitely be described as funky, it was penned by Daói himself!

Listen to it, and check out the cool instruments they are using, below!

Where did Iceland come in 2019’s Eurovision?

Iceland made it into the top ten in the last contest, represented by Hatari, who finished in 10th place with 232 points.

The country debuted in 1986 and are yet to finish in first place. Although they almost made it twice, once 21 years ago in 1999, when Selma came in second place with her song All Out of Luck and ten years later in 2009, when Yohanna belted out her ballad, Is It True?

After 35 years, will Daði & Gagnamagnið finally emerge victorious?

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

The Eurovision Song Contest grand final was set to take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th May, but then COVID came along and ruined everything and the show was cancelled.

Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together took the show’s place, but watching past performers was not a patch on the real thing – so bring on the show this year where will celebrate it doubly hard!

