Meet the Bulgaria’s Eurovision 2021 act Victoria who will sing Growing Up is Getting Old

Bulgaria has been in Eurovision 12 times now and they made their debut in the competition in 2005 and are back for Eurovision 2021.

And they have not done too badly when they have made it with their best result to date being second place which was in the 2017 competition with a song called Beautiful Mess that was performed by Kristian Kostov.

Singer Victoria (23), from Varna, Bulgaria was chosen to be the act for the country in 2020 but the competition was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. She is getting another shot though as, like many other countries, she is once again the choice for 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about the talented star.

Who is representing Bulgaria at Eurovision 2o21?

Name: Victoria

Age: 23

Instagram: @victoriageorgievaofficial

Twitter: @victoriageorge_

Say hello to Victoria Georgieva, known professionally by the mononym Victoria, who is a young singer from Varna, the third-largest city in Bulgaria.

She began her career after participating in season four of X Factor Bulgaria, which took place in 2015.

In 2019, it was announced that Victoria would represent Bulgaria at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, which was due to be held in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

The 22-year-old was planning to sing her song Tears Getting Sober, composed and written by Victoria herself together with Borislav Milanov, Cornelia Wiebols and Lukas Oscar Janisch until the event was cancelled. Luckily, she is getting another shot in 2021.

What is Bulgaria’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Growing Up Is Getting Old is the name of the song and also a truthful phrase. It starts with the lyrics “Playing Tetris with my feelings” which may well be the best opening line in the competition this year.

Victoria wrote the song alongside Helena Larsson, Maya Nalani and Oliver Björkvall and you can listen to it by pressing play below!

Where did Bulgaria come in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest?

They didn’t come anywhere in 2019 as Bulgarian National Television opted not to compete.

This does happen from time to time and it was clearly just that they wanted a break – it just so happened to be a two-year one due to the pandemic.

But will the break mean that they will come back stronger than ever and end up winning the whole thing? Time will tell.

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

In case you missed it, there was a global pandemic that derailed almost every single event in 2020, and this year so far, and The Eurovision Song contest was no exception.

It was not a completely Eurovision-less year though as the BBC aired Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together also aired on Saturday 16th May. While it was great to see some classic performances, we are glad that we get the real thing again for 2021.

