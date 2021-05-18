Eurovision 2021 semi-final results: Which countries made it to the final?

The Eurovision Song Contest kicked off tonight with the first 16 acts in the Eurovision 2021 semi-finals taking to the stage.

Advertisement

Presented by Sara Cox, Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes, Eurovision 2021 got off to a cracking start!

First up, was Lithuania’s Eurovision 2021 entry, The Roop who were the first to perform in the competition singing Discoteque.

They were followed by this year’s acts, including Russia’s Eurovision 2021 entry Manizha who put on quite the show.

Eurovision 2021 fans praised Russia’s ‘hilarious’ performance as Manizha took the stage in a giant dress, with one fan writing: “Omg that giant dress though. Glad she wasn’t in that for long.”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Viewers were also pretty pleased with Australia’s Eurovision entry Montaigne who performed via a live recording from Australia, due to travel restrictions.

Other notable performances came from Azerbaijan’s Samira Efendi, and Ukraine’s Taras Shevchenko. Ukraine have qualified for the Eurovision final most years, so they were definitely one to watch tonight.

The competition ended with a phenomenal performance from Malta’s Destiny, who sang her hit Je Me Casse.

And we were also treated to some spectacular performances from stars, including Davina Michelle.

It’s safe to say Eurovision 2021 didn’t disappoint following a one-year break for the show, but as we know only 10 acts could go to the finals, which meant we’d be saying goodbye to six countries.

So, who made it through to the finals?

Here’s the 10 countries, who are through to the finals on Saturday, May 22nd: