Iceland unlikely to perform live at Eurovision 2021 after positive COVID test

Sadly, it looks like Iceland won’t be able to perform live in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2021 final after Jóhann Sigurður, a member of Daði og Gagnamagnið, tested positive for coronavirus.

The band had been tipped to win last year before the contest was cancelled, with their song Think About Things going viral on Tik Tok. They remained fan favourites for this year’s edition with their new song, 10 years.

Frontman Daði Freyr confirmed that a band member tested positive this morning, sharing the news on Twitter.

A member of Gagnamagnið got a positive test result this morning. Unfortunately this probably means that we will not take part in the rehearsal today or live show tomorrow and a recording from our second rehearsal will be used in stead. pic.twitter.com/93yravOHSY — Daði Freyr 🥑 (@dadimakesmusic) May 19, 2021

He announced that a recording of their second rehearsal will be used at tomorrow’s semi-final if they are not able to perform live.

We have all been extremely careful the whole trip so this comes as a huge surprise. We are very happy with the performance and super excited for you all to see it! Thank you for all the love ❤️ — Daði Freyr 🥑 (@dadimakesmusic) May 19, 2021

Icelandic public broadcaster RUV confirmed the band probably won’t be performing live at tomorrow’s second semi-final with following statement: “It is certain that they will not perform live for judges at this evening’s dress rehearsal, and it is highly unlikely they will perform live at tomorrow’s second semi-final.

“If the Icelandic act makes it through to the Grand Final on Saturday, it is currently also considered unlikely they will be allowed to perform live.”

This year’s competition takes place in The Netherlands and, following 2020’s cancellation, measurements have been put in place to ensure that contestants who tested positive could still participate in some way, allowing acts to use a pre-recorded performance instead of performing live.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is set to take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021, and will be aired by BBC One from 8pm.