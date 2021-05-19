The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Iceland unlikely to perform live at Eurovision 2021 after positive COVID test

Iceland unlikely to perform live at Eurovision 2021 after positive COVID test

Daði og Gagnamagnið probably won't be able to perform in the semi-final live, with a live performance at Saturday's grand final also looking unlikely.

iceland eurovision

Published:

Sadly, it looks like Iceland won’t be able to perform live in the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2021 final after Jóhann Sigurður, a member of Daði og Gagnamagnið, tested positive for coronavirus.

Advertisement

The band had been tipped to win last year before the contest was cancelled, with their song Think About Things going viral on Tik Tok. They remained fan favourites for this year’s edition with their new song, 10 years.

Frontman Daði Freyr confirmed that a band member tested positive this morning, sharing the news on Twitter.

He announced that a recording of their second rehearsal will be used at tomorrow’s semi-final if they are not able to perform live.

Icelandic public broadcaster RUV confirmed the band probably won’t be performing live at tomorrow’s second semi-final with following statement: “It is certain that they will not perform live for judges at this evening’s dress rehearsal, and it is highly unlikely they will perform live at tomorrow’s second semi-final.

“If the Icelandic act makes it through to the Grand Final on Saturday, it is currently also considered unlikely they will be allowed to perform live.”

This year’s competition takes place in The Netherlands and, following 2020’s cancellation, measurements have been put in place to ensure that contestants who tested positive could still participate in some way, allowing acts to use a pre-recorded performance instead of performing live.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is set to take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021, and will be aired by BBC One from 8pm. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub.  

Tags

All about Eurovision Song Contest 2021

Iceland's entry Daði and Gagnamagnið
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
Bodum Brazil + Travel Mug Coffee Set, Bundle of 4

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Bag yourself a quality cafetière set for just £19.95!

Get offer