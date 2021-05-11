Meet Norway’s Eurovision 2021 act Tix who will sing Fallen Angel

Norway has chosen Tix as their act to represent the country in Eurovision 2021 and we have to say that his look is perfect for the contest.

But looking the part alone is not enough to go all the way in the competition and Tix has his work cut out against the rest of the acts which feature some serious talent.

Luckily, he is super talented himself so he stands just as good a chance as anyone, but will things go his way and will he make the final?

Here’s everything we know about him!

Who is representing Norway at Eurovision 2021?

Age: 28

Instagram: @tixmusic

Tix has spoken a lot about Tourette’s, a condition he has that he has used as the name of his act (the condition causes the sufferer to experience tics) and he is mental health awareness advocate and is not shy about sharing his own struggles – we like Tix already.

On the music front, Tix’s debut studio album, Dømt og berømt, reached number 2 in the charts in Norway and he helped to produce the track “Game Time” for Flo Rida.

He landed the gig at Eurovision via the Melodi Grand Prix 2021.

What is Norway’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Fallen Angel is the name of the song that Tix will be belting out in the hope of getting Norway enough points for a strong finish in the contest. Fittingly, the track is about mental health and is based on some of his own experiences.

He wrote the song alongside Emelie Hollow and Mathias Haukeland and you can listen to it right now in the music video below.

Where did Norway come in 2019’s Eurovision?

Norway soared past the 100 point mark in the 2019 contest and netted a total of 144 points by the time the votes were all counted.

But it was a strong year and that score only saw them finish in 15th place – they will be wanting to beat that this year.

Will Norway be able to make it into the top 10 in 2021?

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together aired last year instead of the regular contest, and while we were grateful to at least get some Eurovision in our 2020 lives, it was not the same and the 2021 contest could not come fast enough.

Of course, the reason for the cancellation was COVID and the global pandemic, and Eurovision was far from the only event to be cancelled over the last 12 or so months.

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May.