Iceland wow at Eurovision 2021 semi-finals with rehearsal recording after having to pull out of live show due to positive COVID test

It was a bit of a heartbreaking one for Iceland’s Eurovision 2021 entry in tonight’s Eurovision 2021 semi-final where the group was set to take to the stage to deliver a long-overdue performance.

Daði og Gagnamagnið were all set to wow the crowds but lead singer, Jóhann Sigurður Jóhannsson, tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to join everyone else – and the rest of the group said they would not be joining the other Eurovision 2021 entries either as they only perform together. A lovely gesture!

It is a real cruel blow to the quirky band who had to miss last years cancelled contest, also a COVID-related problem, and they were actually the favourites to win the entire thing in 2020.

But we still got to see them in a pre-recorded segment so they are still in the running but if they do make it to the Eurovision 2021 final, they also won’t be there in person then either.

We are glad that we did get to see them on stage, however, because it was a fun song and a great performance by them. We can only imagine how much better it would have been if they had the crowd with them as they did it but it was still one of the better ones of the night and we were not the only people to think so, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“A recording of their rehearsal, of course, but #Iceland is the injection of joyful fun tonight needs. They absolutely deserve to be in the final,” one said.

“Iceland is clearly on another level I cannot get over this” another said, while a third added: “Oh Iceland. If this was the rehearsal, just imagine how good it would have been live. Loved it.”

Iceland saving the show without actually being there <3#Eurovision pic.twitter.com/oroEvzz8CF — Mr. Snrub (@cricketemoji) May 20, 2021

All the acts are competing with the exception of the big six, the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy who are guaranteed a spot on the final night. That also applies to the Netherlands as they won the previous contest in 2019.

