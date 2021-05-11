Meet Azerbaijan’s Eurovision 2021 act Samira Efendi who will sing Mata Hari

Azerbaijan made their debut in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008, Azerbaijan and the only time they have not qualified since then was in 2018 – so they’re on to keep an eye on!

And they have proved that by making the trip 5 for five years in a row and they won the competition in 2011 with a song performed by Ell and Nikki.

Glamorous Azerbaijani singer Samira Efendi, who was scheduled to perform at the annual competition in Rotterdam before it was cancelled due to coronavirus, is hoping that she will be able to net her country their second win in Eurovision 2021.

But who is Samira Efendi? Here’s everything you need to know about the star ahead of her Eurovision debut.

Who is representing Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2021?

Name: Efendi

Age: 30

Instagram: @efendi_music

Twitter: @Efendiofficial_

Singer Samira Efendi is no stranger to representing her country. After coming to national attention in several television talent contests – including coming third in The Voice of Azerbaijan – Efendi sang for Azerbaijan in international singing competitions Silky Way Star and Voice of Nur-Sultan.

So she knows the stage very well and should be able to put on quite the performance when the time comes.

What is Azerbaijan’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

When Efendi was meant to have competed in 2020, she had a song called Cleopatra (not of the “coming atcha” kind) but as the rules have stated that the same song cannot be used for 2021. she will now be performing Mata Hari.

There are four people credited as writing the song – Amy van der Wel, Luuk van Beers, Tony Cornelissen and Josh Earl.

You can listen to it below:

Where did Azerbaijan come in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest?

Azerbaijan put in quite the performance in 2019 with the song “Truth” performed by Chingiz nabbing them a spot in the top 10 – they went on to finish in 8th place and gained an impressive 302 points on the big night.

They will be looking to better that this year and they certainly have an act that has the potential to go far in the competition.

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

Pesky COVID caused the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest to be cancelled as even the greatest singing show on Earth could not go ahead during the height of a global pandemic.

We did get to see some performances from years gone by thanks to the BBC airing Shine a Light and we also had Eurovision Come Together but neither came close to feeling like we were watching the real thing.

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May.