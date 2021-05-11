Meet Moldova’s Eurovision 2021 act Natalia Gordienko who will sing Sugar

She’s back! Eurovision 2021 hopeful, Natalia Gordienko, will be taking to the stage once more as she represents Moldova for a second time – she was originally down to try and claim her country victory in the abandoned 2020 contest.

But will she be able to triumph this time around? Well, she has had an extra year to get herself ready and she has a replacement tune ready to go that could well be a crowd-pleaser on the night.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Moldova hopeful.

Who is representing Moldova at Eurovision 2021?

Age: 33

Instagram: @natalitsa

Facebook: Natalia Gordienko

Natalia is a Moldovan singer, dancer and actually represented her country in the 2006 contest, singing Loca and finished in 20th position.

She may not have won Eurovision back then, but that did not clip her wings, having received the honorary title of “Emeritus Artist” of Moldova in 2008, participated in national and international competitions, positioning in first or second place and released two albums in 2011 and a single in 2015.

For the first time as a solo singer, she will perform in the Netherlands once again and try her luck for the top spot.

What is Moldova’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Natalia was due to sing Prison, a powerful ode to a maddening love, as the singer is trapped with the memories of her lover and struggles to be free of them.

Alas, that song was not meant to be and a replacement has been lined for this year called Sugar which has been written by Mikhail Gutseriev and Sharon Vaughn.

Have a listen to the track below!

Where did Moldova come in 2019’s Eurovision?

Moldova made its debut at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 and already came in sixth place, with the song, Bunica Bate Toba performed by Zdob și Zdub. In total, Moldova has appeared in the Grand Final on nine occasions. In 2017, SunStroke Project took the nation to the top three in the Grand Final for the very first time.

In 2019, Moldova was represented by Anna Odobescu with her song Stay, but failed to qualify for the final, finishing in 12th place with 85 points.

So, can Natalia finally secure victory for Moldova?

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

While we had our fingers crossed that the mighty Eurovision Song Contest would be able to go on, alas, even that was not immune to a global pandemic and the 2020 contest was abandoned.

Instead of the main show, we had Shine a Light on BBC One and Eurovision Come Together- both featuring classic Eurovision acts performing. Not quite the same but we did appreciate the effort.

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May.