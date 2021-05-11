Meet Germany’s Eurovision 2021 act Jendrik who will sing I Don’t Feel Hate

After a year off, a very sad year indeed, we are delighted to be able to say that Eurovision 2021 is upon us – and we really do feel like we need the sort of fun the contest brings this year.

Advertisement

We are taking a look at every single act performing in the contest and that includes Germany who has selected Jendrik to represent them.

But does he have the song needed to see that Germany go on win the whole thing after a poor result in 2019? Well, time will tell but for now, here is all we know about him and his chosen track.

Who is representing Germany at Eurovision 2021?

Age: 26

Instagram: @mynameis_jendrik

As well as being a great singer, Jendrik has musical skills with instruments too as he is a trained piano and violin player and he also took to the stage in musicals while a student.

His career kicked off with his debut single “Dibdibidi” but he is still a relative up and comer which means he will be doing all he can to put on a great show on the night. Here’s hoping he can pull it off and that he has chosen the right song. Speaking of the song…

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Germany’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

I Don’t Feel Hate is the name of the track that Jendrik will be performing in May in Rotterdam – it was released as a single back in February.

Jendrik wrote the song himself alongside Christoph Oswald and if you want to have a listen to it ahead of Eurovision kicking off the 2021 competition, the music video is below for you to check out!

Where did Germany come in 2019’s Eurovision?

They did not do brilliantly. Germany finished in 25th place with a measly 24 points when the final votes were counted – still better than the United Kingdom which came in 26th place with 11 points.

They will surely be looking to do better this year and we would imagine that they will pull out all the stops to give us a performance to remember. It will just be a question of whether it will be enough.

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

The warning signs were there from early on that Eurovision may not take place in 2020 and as the global pandemic continued, it became an inevitability.

To make up for the Eurovision shaped hole in our lives, we were treated to shows that chose to look back at contests from the past with many famous acts being shown – Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together. They were fun, but we are happy to report that the show will take place this year and we won’t just have clip shows on our hands.

Want to watch full shows from the past? Buy the DVD and watch Eurovision 2018 here and Eurovision 2019 here.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May. Check out the full list of Eurovision winners here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.