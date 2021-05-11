Meet Spain’s Eurovision 2021 act Blas Canto who will sing Voy a quedarme

Spain’s Eurovision 2021 act Blas Canto has a history with the Eurovision Song Contest and he was originally meant to perform in the cancelled 2020 competition – so he has had longer than most normally do to prepare for this one!

He has five successful albums to his name and the popular singer is in with a good shot of claiming victory on the night for his country!

But what sets him aside from the other 37 Eurovision competitors?

Here’s everything we know about the popular star.

Who is representing Spain at Eurovision 2021?

Age: 29

Instagram: @blascanto_es

Twitter: @BlasCanto

Blas Canto became a household name in Spain after his participation in EuroJunior, the Spanish selection for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2004.

In 2011, he participated in the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest with the successful band Auryn, however, they just missed out on winning the ticket to Düsseldorf, finishing second with the song Volver.

To date, Blas has released five albums. His first four albums were released with the boyband Auryn, which became the Best Spanish Act in the MTV Europe Music Awards.

And in 2018, he released his first solo album, Complicado, which included the big hit Él No Soy Yo.

Speaking of his Eurovision stint, he said: “It’s a longtime dream of mine. I dreamt of participating in the Eurovision Song Contest since I was a child.” Dreams really can come true it would seem!

What is Spain’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Blas will be singing a ballad on the big night called Voy a quedarme, which was composed by himself, Dan Hammond, Dangelo Ortega and Leroy Sanchez.

Universo is a somewhat new sound for the singer, however, it stays true to the pop essence for which he is known in Spain.

It was picked out of 50 songs for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Where did Spain come in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest?

Spain participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 with La venda, which was performed by Miki and written by Adrià Salas.

Despite being part of the Big Five and automatically qualifying to compete in the final, Spain placed 22nd out of the 26 participating countries with just 54 points.

Nevertheless, Spain has competed in the competition most often since their debut in the 1961 Eurovision Song Contest, and they’ve also won twice.

Their first triumph came in 1968 with Massiel’s La, La, La, and they won again the following year in Madrid, thanks to Salomé’s Vivo Cantando.

This made them the first country to win twice in a row.

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

The Eurovision Song Contest grand final was set to take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th May, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Instead, the Shine a Light show aired on the same day on BBC One. Eurovision Come Together also aired on Saturday 16th May at 6.25pm with classic Eurovision acts performing.

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May. Check out the full list of Eurovision winners here.