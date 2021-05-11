Meet the Netherlands Eurovision 2021 act Jeangu Macrooy who will sing Birth of a New Age

The Eurovision 2021 Song Contest is almost a second home to the Netherlands as they have competed in the singing competition an impressive 60 times – they only missed out on 4!

Advertisement

They originally won the whole thing in 1957 and they clocked up 4 more wins with the latest coming in 2019 – hence why they are the hosts this time around.

Jeangu Macrooy is the man who is following in the footsteps of Duncan Lawrence and he was originally meant to perform last year before the contest was cancelled due to coronavirus.

But why did the current champs choose Jeangu Macrooy as their next hopeful?

Here’s everything you need to know about the star and his song entry, which is an autobiographical reflection…

Who is representing the Netherlands at Eurovision 2021?

Name: Jeangu Macrooy

Age: 27

Instagram: @jeangu_macrooy

Twitter: @Jeangumacrooy

Jeangu Macrooy is a singer-songwriter from Suriname, who moved to the Netherlands aged 20 to study music. This led to the release of two critically acclaimed albums – High On You and Horizon – as well as a tour in Germany and performances at popular Netherlands festivals Lowlands and North Sea Jazz Festival.

His self-penned song Grow is autobiographical, following Macrooy’s quest to find himself as he grows older.

What is the Netherlands Eurovision 2021 song called?

Jeangu’s entry has a somewhat fitting name considering the way the world has changed over the last year – Birth of a New Age!

The tracks as written by Jeangu alongside Pieter Perquin and the music video was shot in the famous Rijksmuseum.

Where did the Netherlands come in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest?

The Netherlands emerged victoriously from the 2019 competition and they won the competition with an impressive amount of points – thus securing them as the home nation for the upcoming event after the 2020 one was cancelled.

Duncan Laurence was the person who gave the country their first win since 1975 with his song Arcade and Jeangu will be hoping that he can replicate Duncan’s success and nab his home country their second consecutive win.

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

The Eurovision Song Contest grand final was set to take place at the Ahoy Rotterdam Arena on Saturday 16th May, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Instead, the Shine a Light show aired on the same day on BBC One. Eurovision Come Together also aired on Saturday 16th May at 6.25pm with classic Eurovision acts performing.

You can buy the DVD and watch Eurovision 2018 here and Eurovision 2019 here.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May. Check out the full list of Eurovision winners here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.