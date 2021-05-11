Meet Italy’s Eurovision 2021 act Maneskin who will sing Zitti e buoni

Italy is prepped and ready to go for Eurovision 2021 and they will likely be just as excited as the rest of us after we had a whole year free of the contest – let’s not have that ever again, OK?

Thankfully though, the massive music contest is back for 2021 and representing Italy this year is the group, Maneskin, and they will have their collective fingers crossed that they have a strong enough song to scoop up those all-important votes.

For all that we know about Maneskin and what song they will be performing, have a read below for all the information you need ahead of the big night.

Who is representing Italy at Eurovision 2021?

Instagram: @maneskinofficial

The Italian version of The X Factor is what caused the nation to take notice of Maneskin and they made it all the way to the final, just missing out on the top spot by finishing second.

It was a strong start to their musical career and their debut single made it to number two on the Italian FIMI Singles Chart.

They also released their own documentary film, This Is Måneskin, to coincide with the launch of their first album.

What is Italy’s Eurovision 2021 song called?

Maneskin will be performing the song ‘Zitti e buoni’ in the contest, which translates, roughly, into English as “shut up and be quiet”, in case you were wondering.

The track was written by Damiano David, Ethan Torchio, Thomas Raggi and Victoria De Angelis.

Want to listen to it now ahead of the big night? Just press play on the music video below.

Where did Italy come in 2019’s Eurovision?

Italy did very well in 2019 and their point score of 472 points was quite remarkable – even more remarkable is that it was not enough points to win as the Netherlands scored a massive 498.

But they did finish in second place which they would have been delighted about, but it must surely make them think they have a shot of doing one better in 2021. We don’t have long to find out if they manage it.

When is Eurovision 2021?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22nd May 2021 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

Ken Bruce will be providing commentary on BBC Radio 2.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 18th and Thursday 20th May, and will be broadcast on BBC Four.

Why was Eurovision 2020 cancelled?

Shine a Light and Eurovision Come Together was all we had from the weird and wonderful world of Eurovision in 2020.

The two shows, which put the spotlight on classic acts from the past, were replacements for the real deal as COVID took the contest, and most of the world, down for the year. Happily, we are back in business for 2021.

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May. Check out the full list of Eurovision winners here.