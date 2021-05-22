Who won Eurovision 2021? This year’s champion revealed

Italy’s Maneskin have been named the winners of Eurovision 2021 after a hard-fought battle on the scoreboard, which you can check out in our full Eurovision scoreboard and points breakdown.

Advertisement

Italy last won the Eurovision Song Contest back in 1990. Maneskin were a fan favourite from the moment they sauntered onto the stage, but it almost looked like they would be beat to the top spot by Switzerland at one point.

It was not to be for Gjon’s Tears, however, as the singer ended in third place with 432 points. France came in second with 499, with Italy finishing on a strong 524.

Twenty-six countries took the Eurovision 2021 stage to provide us with a final full of memorable, sparkly and – in true Eurovision style – bizarre moments, and now we know where next year’s competition will be held.

It was an especially emotional night following Eurovision 2020’s cancellation due to the pandemic, with Iceland not being able to perform live due to a member of Daði og Gagnamagnið testing positive for the virus.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Maneskin joins the long list of victors since the beloved talent show began in 1956, including 2019’s champion Duncan Lawrence. The Dutch singer-songwriter wowed viewers with the song Arcade, though he was not able to join the event tonight due to testing positive for coronavirus.

Maneskin caused quite the stir on social media following their leather-clad performance, which immediately, and unsurprisingly, made them fan favourites.

Congrats, Italy! Though perhaps a Bravo is more accurate.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.