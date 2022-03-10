The announcement was made by Scott Mills on Radio One Breakfast with Greg James on Thursday, March 10th, with Ryder's Space Man previously featuring on Scott Mills' Afternoon Show as his Tune of the Week.

Tik Tok star Sam Ryder will be representing the UK at the 2022 Eurovision contest with his song Space Man.

Ryder is one of the UK's most followed singers on TikTok, with over 12 million fans on the platform. He rose to stardom during the pandemic by sharing snippets of his song covers, and was noticed by the likes of Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys, no less.

In a statement to Eurovision TV, Ryder said: "Having been a fan of Eurovision since I was a kid I am so honoured to have been presented with the opportunity to sing at an event alongside some of Europe's most talented creatives, performers and songwriters.

"I hope to sing my head off in a way the UK can be proud of, and to showcase a song I wrote with my friends last summer makes the whole experience even more special. See you in Turin legends!"

The 31-year-old singer and songwriter, born in Essex, is one of the UK's most followed singers on TikTok, acquiring over 12 million followers. He amassed a huge social media following during lockdown, performing covers of hit songs which caught the attention of Justin Bieber, Sia and Alicia Keys.

In 2020, he became Tik Tok's most viewed UK artist, and has since singed to record label Parlophone to launch his solo career.

Ryder co-wrote his Eurovision entry Space Man with Grammy winning songwriter Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang. Meanwhile, the UK has placed last at the last two Eurovision contests (2021, and 2019, as 2020 was cancelled due the pandemic) but Ryder won't let that influence his frame of mind or performance.

"I don't want to let the stigma or fear of coming at a certain place in a table stop me from doing something and being a part of something that I enjoy so much," he told the BBC.

"As long as I can go to Eurovision and know in my heart of hearts I'm going to do the best job I can then everything else is out of my control."

Why does the UK's Eurovision 2022 entry go straight through to the final?

The UK is part of the Big Five, who automatically go straight through to the final.

Formerly known as the Big Four, before Italy rejoined the competition in 2011, The Big Five is made up of countries who make the biggest financial contributions to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). It includes the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain and France.

What is the UK's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Sam Ryder will perform Space Man at the 2022 Eurovision contest, which he co-wrote with Grammy winning songwriter Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang.

Radio 1 presenter and BBC Three Eurovision semi-final host Scott Mills said: "Eurovision has become a whole new ball game in the past five years and contestants need to arrive as the whole package.

"You can't simply have a good song. You need to connect with viewers when you look down the camera lens. Sam Ryder has nailed this already on TikTok. A "good" performance is no longer enough either. It needs to blow people's minds." The song is out now.

Where did the UK come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

James Newman represented the UK at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with his song Embers. Sadly, it received the unenviable "nil points", placing last in the competition.

2019 didn't fare much better either, with Michael Rice coming bottom in 2019 with his ballad Bigger Than Us.

The 2020 Eurovision Contest was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Måneskin won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest for Italy with their song Zitti E Buoni.

When is Eurovision 2022?

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Turin, Italy on Saturday, 14th May, following Måneskin's win in Rotterdam.

BBC One will be broadcasting live coverage of the event, while Graham Norton commentates.

The Eurovision semi-finals will be held on Wednesday, May 10th and Thursday, May 12th.

