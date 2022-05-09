On Saturday 14th May, the Grand Final will take place in Italy's PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is upon us.

Before this, two semi-final shows will air, as all the countries perform their songs, before the winner is announced on the 14th.

So, you don't miss a single moment of this year's show, RadioTimes.com has put together a guide for how to watch Eurovision 2022.

How to watch Eurovision 2022

Semi-finals

Tuesday 10th May

The first of the semi-final shows will kick off on 10th May, with 17 countries competing for one of the 10 places in Saturday's Grand Final.

The countries performing are: Albania, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, Slovenia, Switzerland, Ukraine, Austria, Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Norway, Portugal and Armenia.

The event will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer at 8pm, with Rylan Clark and Scott Mills commentating.

Scott Mills BBC

Thursday 12th May

The second semi-final will take place on 12th May and will see performances from Australia, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Finland, Georgia, Malta, San Marino, Serbia, Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Ireland, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania and Sweden.

Israel was due to participate in this year's competition, but due to a strike in Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Israeli delegation will not travel to Turin to take part.

The UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy do not have to go through the semi-final process and automatically qualify for the Grand Final.

The second semi-final will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer at 8pm.

Grand Final

Saturday 14th May

The Eurovision Grand Final will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from 8pm on Saturday 14th May.

It will see the countries in the final performing one last time, before the 2022 winner is crowned - but who will it be?

The current Eurovision odds tips Ukraine as this year's champion, with Italy and Sweden expected to finish in second and third place respectively.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is also available on CD and vinyl now.

