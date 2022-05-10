Taking place in the Italian city of Turin following Maneskin 's win last year, the 2022 competition will see singers from all over the world descend on the PalaOlimpico Arena for a week of musical mayhem.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Content semi-finals kick off tonight, with the first 17 countries competing for a spot in Saturday's musical final.

As for the UK, we'll be represented by TikTok star Sam Ryder, who's performing original song Space Man, and his Eurovision odds don't look too bad – but who will he be competing against?

Here's the full list of the countries taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Here is the full list of the countries and acts that are performing in the 2022 Eurovision contest:

Italy – Mahmood and Blanco performing 'Brividi'

– Mahmood and Blanco performing 'Brividi' France – Alvan and Ahez performing 'Fulenn'

– Alvan and Ahez performing 'Fulenn' Germany – Malik Harris performing 'Rockstars'

– Malik Harris performing 'Rockstars' Spain – Chanel performing 'SloMo'

– Chanel performing 'SloMo' United Kingdom – Sam Ryder performing 'Space Man'

– Sam Ryder performing 'Space Man' Albania – Ronela Hajati performing 'Sekret'

Ronela Hajati performing 'Sekret' Latvia – Citi Zēni performing 'Eat Your Salad'

– Citi Zēni performing 'Eat Your Salad' Lithuania – Monika Liu performing 'Sentimental'

– Monika Liu performing 'Sentimental' Switzerland – Marius Bear performing 'Boys Do Cry'

– Marius Bear performing 'Boys Do Cry' Slovenia – LPS performing 'Disko'

– LPS performing 'Disko' Ukraine – Kalush Orchestra performing 'Stefania'

– Kalush Orchestra performing 'Stefania' Bulgaria – Intelligent Music Project performing 'Intention'

– Intelligent Music Project performing 'Intention' Netherlands – S10 performing 'De deipte'

– S10 performing 'De deipte' Moldova – Zdob si Zdub and Advahov Brothers performing 'Trenuletul'

– Zdob si Zdub and Advahov Brothers performing 'Trenuletul' Portugal – Maro performing 'Saudade, saudade'

– Maro performing 'Saudade, saudade' Croatia – Mia Dimšić performing 'Guilty Pleasure'

– Mia Dimšić performing 'Guilty Pleasure' Denmark – Reddi performing 'The Show'

– Reddi performing 'The Show' Austria – Lumix feat. Pia Maria performing 'Halo'

– Lumix feat. Pia Maria performing 'Halo' Iceland – Systur performing 'Meo hækkandi sól'

– Systur performing 'Meo hækkandi sól' Greece – Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord performing 'Die Together'

– Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord performing 'Die Together' Norway – Subwoolfer performing 'Give That Wolf a Banana'

– Subwoolfer performing 'Give That Wolf a Banana' Armenia – Rosa Linn performing 'Snap'

– Rosa Linn performing 'Snap' Finland – The Rasmus performing 'Jezebel'

– The Rasmus performing 'Jezebel' Israel – Michael Ben David performing 'I.M'

– Michael Ben David performing 'I.M' Serbia – Konstrakta performing 'In corpore sano'

– Konstrakta performing 'In corpore sano' Azerbaijan – Nadir Rustamli performing 'Fade to Black'

– Nadir Rustamli performing 'Fade to Black' Georgia – Circus Mircus performing 'Lock Me In'

– Circus Mircus performing 'Lock Me In' Malta – Emma Muscat performing 'I Am What I Am'

– Emma Muscat performing 'I Am What I Am' San Marino – Achille Lauro performing 'Stripper'

– Achille Lauro performing 'Stripper' Australia – Sheldon Riley performing 'Not the Same'

– Sheldon Riley performing 'Not the Same' Cyprus – Andromache performing 'Ela'

– Andromache performing 'Ela' Ireland – Brooke performing 'That's Rich'

– Brooke performing 'That's Rich' North Macedonia – Andrea performing 'Circles'

– Andrea performing 'Circles' Estonia – Stefan performing 'Hope'

– Stefan performing 'Hope' Romania – WRS performing 'Llámame'

– WRS performing 'Llámame' Poland – Ochman performing 'River'

– Ochman performing 'River' Montenegro – Vladana performing 'Breathe'

– Vladana performing 'Breathe' Belgium – Jérémie Makiese performing 'Miss You'

– Jérémie Makiese performing 'Miss You' Sweden – Cornelia Jakobs performing 'Hold Me Closer'

– Cornelia Jakobs performing 'Hold Me Closer' Czech Republic – We Are Domi performing 'Lights Off'

Which acts are not returning to Eurovision 2022?

There are a number of countries both within and outside of the European Broadcasting Union that won't be taking part in Eurovision this year – although the most talked about has to be Russia, which was banned from entering this year's competition in February due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Here are the other countries that won't be taking part in Eurovision 2022:

Andorra

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Turkey

Belarus

Liechtenstein

Monaco

Slovakia

Luxembourg

Hungary

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is also available on CD and vinyl now.

