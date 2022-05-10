Eurovision 2022 line-up: Confirmed list of countries taking part
With the first semi-final airing tonight, here's everyone taking part in this year's contest.
The 2022 Eurovision Song Content semi-finals kick off tonight, with the first 17 countries competing for a spot in Saturday's musical final.
Taking place in the Italian city of Turin following Maneskin's win last year, the 2022 competition will see singers from all over the world descend on the PalaOlimpico Arena for a week of musical mayhem.
As for the UK, we'll be represented by TikTok star Sam Ryder, who's performing original song Space Man, and his Eurovision odds don't look too bad – but who will he be competing against?
Here's the full list of the countries taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.
Here is the full list of the countries and acts that are performing in the 2022 Eurovision contest:
- Italy – Mahmood and Blanco performing 'Brividi'
- France – Alvan and Ahez performing 'Fulenn'
- Germany – Malik Harris performing 'Rockstars'
- Spain – Chanel performing 'SloMo'
- United Kingdom – Sam Ryder performing 'Space Man'
- Albania – Ronela Hajati performing 'Sekret'
- Latvia – Citi Zēni performing 'Eat Your Salad'
- Lithuania – Monika Liu performing 'Sentimental'
- Switzerland – Marius Bear performing 'Boys Do Cry'
- Slovenia – LPS performing 'Disko'
- Ukraine – Kalush Orchestra performing 'Stefania'
- Bulgaria – Intelligent Music Project performing 'Intention'
- Netherlands – S10 performing 'De deipte'
- Moldova – Zdob si Zdub and Advahov Brothers performing 'Trenuletul'
- Portugal – Maro performing 'Saudade, saudade'
- Croatia – Mia Dimšić performing 'Guilty Pleasure'
- Denmark – Reddi performing 'The Show'
- Austria – Lumix feat. Pia Maria performing 'Halo'
- Iceland – Systur performing 'Meo hækkandi sól'
- Greece – Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord performing 'Die Together'
- Norway – Subwoolfer performing 'Give That Wolf a Banana'
- Armenia – Rosa Linn performing 'Snap'
- Finland – The Rasmus performing 'Jezebel'
- Israel – Michael Ben David performing 'I.M'
- Serbia – Konstrakta performing 'In corpore sano'
- Azerbaijan – Nadir Rustamli performing 'Fade to Black'
- Georgia – Circus Mircus performing 'Lock Me In'
- Malta – Emma Muscat performing 'I Am What I Am'
- San Marino – Achille Lauro performing 'Stripper'
- Australia – Sheldon Riley performing 'Not the Same'
- Cyprus – Andromache performing 'Ela'
- Ireland – Brooke performing 'That's Rich'
- North Macedonia – Andrea performing 'Circles'
- Estonia – Stefan performing 'Hope'
- Romania – WRS performing 'Llámame'
- Poland – Ochman performing 'River'
- Montenegro – Vladana performing 'Breathe'
- Belgium – Jérémie Makiese performing 'Miss You'
- Sweden – Cornelia Jakobs performing 'Hold Me Closer'
- Czech Republic – We Are Domi performing 'Lights Off'
Which acts are not returning to Eurovision 2022?
There are a number of countries both within and outside of the European Broadcasting Union that won't be taking part in Eurovision this year – although the most talked about has to be Russia, which was banned from entering this year's competition in February due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Here are the other countries that won't be taking part in Eurovision 2022:
- Andorra
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Turkey
- Belarus
- Liechtenstein
- Monaco
- Slovakia
- Luxembourg
- Hungary
The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is also available on CD and vinyl now.
