Who is the Eurovision 2022 entry for Sweden? Meet Cornelia Jakobs

Italy and the other Big 5 countries (Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom) are pre-qualified for the Grand Final, while the rest of the countries - such as Sweden - have been allocated to one of the two semi-finals.

Cornelia Jakobs is Sweden's 2022 Eurovision entry , and she will be performing the song 'Hold Me Closer'.

In total, 25 countries will proceed to the Grand Final - 10 from the first semi-final, 10 from the second semi-final and the Big 5 countries.

If Jakobs makes it through to the Grand Final, she will be perform live on Saturday 14th May 2022 in the city of Turin in Italy. Italy won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest last year with their act Måneskin, which is why they are hosting the event this year.

Read on for everything you need to know about Cornelia Jakobs below.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is representing Sweden at Eurovision 2022?

Name: Cornelia Jakobs

Age: 30

Instagram: @corneliajakobsdotter

Cornelia Jakobs will be representing Sweden at Eurovision 2022, performing her song 'Hold Me Closer'. Jakobs is the daughter of Jakob Samuel, singer of glam metal band The Poodles, and first gained attention after taking part in Swedish Idol in 2008.

In 2020, she composed and performed the song 'Weight of the World' which became the soundtrack for the HBO Nordic series Björnstad.

What is Sweden's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Cornelia Jakobs will be performing 'Hold Me Closer' for Sweden's Eurovision 2022 entry. The melancholy song is about the heartache of a difficult break-up.

The song is sung by Jakobs in English. Jakobs wrote the song with Isa Molin and David Zandén.

Where did Sweden come in the 2021 Eurovision contest?

Sweden's entry Tusse, who sang 'Voices', came 14th with 109 points. Sweden has won Eurovision six times in total since it made its debut in 1958, most famously by ABBA who won with 'Waterloo' back in 1984.

Sweden's entries have made it into every final except for 2010, when the country failed to qualify.

When is Eurovision 2022?

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will take place live in Italy's PalaOlimpico Arena in the city of Turin on Saturday 14th May 2022.

All coverage of the night will be available to watch on BBC One, with the semi-finals airing on Tuesday 10th May 2022 and Thursday 12th May 2022 on BBC Three.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

Here are the other countries competing in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – click on each one to find out more.

Semi-final 2

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.