Who is Cyprus' Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet Andromache

And as the popular singing competition returns for 2022 this week in Italy's Turin, it will be no different.

When it comes to Eurovision, fans will know there are often familiar faces gracing the stage.

There will be many notable performers who all have had success in the past on talent shows like The X Factor, America's Got Talent and The Voice.

These include Cyprus' Eurovision 2022 star, Andromache, who is no stranger to the spotlight.

Who is representing Cyprus at Eurovision 2022?

Andromache Dimitropoulou Instagram

Name: Andromachi Dimitropoulou

Age: 27

Instagram: @andromache_dim

Andromache, whose full name is Andromachi Dimitropoulou, is a German-born singer with Greek heritage, who will be representing Cyprus this year.

The 27-year-old first came to public prominence when she entered Cyprus' version of The Voice back in 2015.

After impressing the star mentors and audience alike, Andromachi made it through to the live finals stage, before bowing out of the talent contest.

She's gone from musical strength to strength since then, releasing eight back to back singles. Her biggest track to date is 2019 song Na Soun Psema, which has racked up millions of views and listens on both Spotify and YouTube.

What is Cyprus' Eurovision 2022 song called?

Andromache's song is called Ela and contains both Greek and English lyrics against a traditional Greek strings soundtrack.

It has a big team of writers behind it, including Alexander Papaconstantinou, aka 'Alex P', who is the man behind five past Eurovision songs.

But will it have what it takes to stand out from the crowd and win votes around the globe?

Where did Cyprus come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Andromachi has some big shoes to fill, as Cyrprus' last act Elena Tsagrinou got all the way to the final with her offering, El Diablo.

After qualifying for the Grand Final in 6th place with 170 points, she took to the stage and eventually came 16th.

When is Eurovision 2022?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is all set for Saturday 14th May 2022, following scheduled semi-finals on Tuesday 10th May 2022 and Thursday 12th May 2022.

The show is being held at Italy's PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin, after their act Måneskin was awarded the winning title in 2021.

Twelve months on, the show is back on BBC One, as Eurovision fans tune in in their millions to see who will be Italy's successor and Eurovision 2022's champion.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

