Who is Serbia's Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet singer Konstrakta

Italy's Måneskin won 2021's Eurovision so the event will take place live in Turin on Saturday 14th May at their PalaOlimpico Arena.

Ana Đurić, whose stage name is Konstrakta, will represent Serbia with her song 'In Corpore Sano' at the 2022 Eurovision song contest.

Serbia made their debut as an independent country in 2007, and ended up winning the competition. They'll be hoping for similar success this year with Serbian singer-songwriter Konstrakta, the former lead singer of indie pop band Zemlja gruva!.

Read on for everything you need to know about the singer.

Who is representing Serbia at the Eurovision 2022?

Name: Konstrakta

Age: 43

Instagram: @konstrakta

Konstrakta, real name Ana Đurić, will be representing Serbia with the song 'In Corpore Sano', which translates in English to 'In a Healthy Body'. She began her music career in 1997, and was the lead singer of indie band Zemlja gruva! which she founded in 2007. The Belgrade-based group released three studio albums, before she left to embark on a solo music career in 2019.

In February this year, she released her project Triptih, a 12-minute music video for three songs 'Nobl' (Noble), her Eurovision number 'In corpore sano' and 'Mekano', which are said to reflect modern-day life in Serbia.

What is Serbia's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Konstrakta will perform 'In Corpore Sano' at the contest, which went viral on YouTube, trending at #1 in seven countries and picking up traction on social media platforms, TikTok and Twitter.

Konstrakta's music video for Eurovision has acquired over 14 million views, and went viral across Europe. The song hit #1 on the Trending chart in Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia and Switzerland, as well as #2 in Malta, Norway and Sweden, according to Kworb.net. It has also featured in the charts in Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy and Liechtenstein.

The song has been described as a "thought-provoking piece of performance art", and compared to Marina Abramovic's 1975 performance piece Art Must Be Beautiful, Artist Must Be Beautiful' (via Eurobuzz).

Where did Serbia come in the 2021 Eurovision contest?

Hurricane represented Serbia in 2021 with the song 'Loco Loco', and qualified to compete in the final. Serbia placed eighth in the semi-final with 124 points, before coming in 15th in the final with 102 points.

The country won the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest when they made their debut with 'Molitva' performed by Marija Šerifović.

When is Eurovision 2022?

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place in Italy's Turin's PalaOlimpico Arena on Saturday 14th May 2022.

All coverage of the night will be available to watch on BBC One, with the semi-finals airing on Tuesday 10th May 2022 and Thursday 12th May 2022 on BBC Three.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

