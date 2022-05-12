Who is Australia’s Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet Sheldon Riley

This time, the show will be coming live from Turin in Italy on Saturday 14th May, as the world's countries go head-to-head to win over the judges and voting public.

The moment Eurovision fans have been waiting for is here, as the wonderfully wacky singing competition returns for 2022.

Last year's memorable competition saw Italian rock band Måneskin take the crown. But who is in with a shot this time around?

Here's everything you need to know about Australia's Eurovision 2022 entry.

Who is representing Australia at Eurovision 2022?

Sheldon Riley Instagram

Name: Sheldon Riley

Age: 23

Instagram: @SheldonRiley

Twitter: @SheldRiley

Sheldon, who was born and raised in Melbourne and now lives in Sydney, has been selected to represent Australia in Eurovision 2022 after winning over the nation on Eurovision - Australia Decides.

However, the 23-year-old is no stranger to the spotlight, having already appeared on The X Factor Australia in 2015, The Voice Australia in 2018 and even America's Got Talent in 2020.

Now, the self-confessed Eurovision fanatic, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, is hoping to make a big name for himself on one of the world's biggest stages.

What is Australia's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Sheldon's song, 'Not the Same', was written six years ago back in 2015. It's been described as 'dark pop' and even compared to a Bond film soundtrack.

The Eurovision contestant has said it's the song he's most proud of in his career and that it was inspired by his memories as a six-year-old child when he was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where did Australia come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

In 2021's Eurovision competition, Australia came in at 14th place in one of the semi-finals with their act Montaigne and their song 'Technicolour'.

This marked the first time that Australia failed to qualify for the final since joining the competition in 2015.

When is Eurovision 2022?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022 in Italy's PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin.

This year, Eurovision will run across three events, starting with the first semi-final on Tuesday 10th May 2022.

The next semi-final will air on Thursday 12th May 2022, before the big night itself that weekend, which will once again air on BBC One.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

Here are the other countries competing in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – click on each one to find out more.

Semi-final 2

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.