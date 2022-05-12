Who is Poland's Eurovision 2022 act? Meet Ochman

But will singer Ochman have what it takes to beat off stiff competition from around the world and secure a spot in the Grand Final on Saturday 14th May in Turin?

Poland have high hopes for their Eurovision star this year, as he's already had huge success in their country.

Here's everything you need to know about Poland's Eurovision 2022 entry.

Who is representing Poland at Eurovision 2022?

Name: Krystian Ochman

Age: 22

Instagram: @krystianochman

Krystian Ochman, who performs using just his surname, is from Massachusetts in America but was born into a Polish family.

In his late teens after finishing school, Ochman moved to Poland's Katowice to study music at university.

However, it was when he appeared on The Voice of Poland that things really changed. He was coached by Michał Szpak - who represented Poland in 2016 Eurovision - and went on to win The Voice title.

Ochman, who released his debut album in November 2021, is also the grandson of the famous Polish tenor Wiesław Ochman.

What is Poland's Eurovision 2022 song called?

'River' was co-written by Ochman and three other Polish and English writers.

The beautifully dark pop song perfectly showcases Ochman's powerful vocals that appear older than his years.

Opening up about putting pen to paper to create the song, Ochman explained, "The song's basically about getting to this point of inner peace, and calmness.

"I love the fact that a lot of people are interpreting the song in any way they like and not necessarily following my interpretation."

Where did Poland come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Rafał was the act chosen to fly the flag for Poland in 2021 with a song called 'The Ride'.

However, he failed to make it out of the semi-final stage of the competition, coming in 14th place in his heat.

When is Eurovision 2022?

Saturday 14th May will see 2022's Eurovision Song Contest play out in the PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin, Italy.

This year, contestants will descend on Italy as they compete to succeed last year's winners Måneskin, and viewers can watch it all unfold on BBC One.

But who will make it through the semi-final heats to join the "big five" for the big night?

Tune in to BBC Three on Thursday 12th May 2022 to find out and see the results.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

Here are the other countries competing in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – click on each one to find out more.

Semi-final 2

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

