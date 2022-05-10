This year, 41 countries qualified for the Eurovision 2022 line-up , including the Big Five (UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy) who go straight through to Saturday's Eurovision 2022 final.

We're just hours away from the Eurovision 2022 Song Contest.

Following the invasion in Ukraine, Russia was excluded from this year's competition, bringing this year's line-up down to 40 contestants. However, it looked like Israel could be about to drop out of Eurovision this year, due to a strike in Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

So, is Israel taking part in Eurovision 2022?

Here's everything we know.

Is Israel taking part in Eurovision 2022?

Israel will compete at the Eurovision 2022.

Despite the uncertainty, the Israeli national broadcaster, KAN, has confirmed that the country is headed to Turin, Italy for the 2022 song contest.

In the middle of April, it was reported that Israel’s Eurovision Song Contest 2022 participation was uncertain due to a strike in the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, a solution has now been found, and Israel will take part in this year's show.

On Friday, 29th April, KAN shared the news in a statement, which read: "Here is an official update: The security arrangements for the Israeli delegation to Eurovision Song Contest have been completed. The corporation thanks Shin Bet for its efforts to work for a solution for the security issues despite the difficulty, and we are confident that Michael Ben David will represent Israel with dignity on the world stage."

Before a solution was found with Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), the Israeli contestant, Michael Ben David, was prevented from going to Eurovision Song Contest 2022 because of the strike in the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which affected the Israeli security protocols abroad.

Michael Ben David and the Israeli delegation are now expected to head to Turin, Italy. Ben David will represent Israel in the second semi-final show, taking place on Thursday, 12th May.

Who is representing Israel at Eurovision 2022?

Michael Ben David is representing Eurovision at the 2022 song contest Instagram/@michaelbdd

Name: Michael Ben David

Age: 25

Instagram: @michaelbdd

Michael Ben David is an Israeli singer. He started taking voice lessons and studying dance under Israeli choreographer Oz Morag at a young age. After completing mandatory military service, he attended the Beit Zvi School of Performing Arts, which has produced a number of former Israeli Eurovision artists like Shiri Maimon, and Harel Skaat. He graduated in 2020.

In October of 2021, Ben David auditioned for the fourth season ofThe X Factor Israel, which was used to select Israel's representative for this year's Eurovision.

What is Israel's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Michael will be representing Israel with the song "I.M", which is inspired by his childhood. As a child, Ben David had suffered bullying for singing in a high-pitched voice. The song shares a message of having inner strength.

You can watch the official music video below:

Where did Israel come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Israel finished in 17th place in the Eurovision 2021 Song Contest, with just 93 points.

The country has been pretty successful in previous years, however,

Since making its debut in 1973, Israel has competed in Eurovision 43 times, with the first act Ilanit finishing fourth.

They've won the competition four times and have hosted the contest in Jerusalem twice in 1979 and 1999. Israel hosted the contest for the third time in Tel Aviv in 2019.

Having won for the second time it had the right to host the competition again in 1980, but handed this to Holland due to lack of funds.

Why are Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest?

This is a question that comes up every year, given the title of the competition and the fact that Israel isn't in Europe.

Like Australia, which is also a part of Eurovision, acts from Israel are also allowed to compete in the song contest.

Israel specifically, was able to enter the contest as the Israel Broadcasting Authority (IBA) was an active member of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which is responsible for the event.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

