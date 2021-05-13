Why Australia is in the Eurovision Song Contest – and what happens if they win

Australia has made quite an impact since they first entered Eurovision several years back and the nation has been big supporters of the contest for even longer.

But wondering why they are in the competition in the first place is a fair question to pose as they are not in Europe – and they are quite far away from it!

There is some logic behind the choice and legitimate reasons for them to be there, and they also send great acts!

For all the ins and outs on how Australia ended up in the Song Contest, and what happens if they win Eurovision 2021, read for all you need to know.

Why is Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest?

Aussies have been watching Eurovision for more than thirty years and in 2014 they were invited to perform during the interval at the semi-finals.

Then Australia was given a special one-off chance to compete for the Eurovision title in 2015, the year in which the competition celebrated its 50th birthday. They qualified automatically for a spot in the Grand Final and singer Guy Sebastian finished in a very respectable fifth place.

Eurovision bosses were so impressed with their efforts that Australia was allowed to return on an annual basis – but they now have to qualify for their spot by competing in the semi-finals.

Australia aren’t the only non-European country competing either.

Why are Israel and Azerbaijan allowed to compete in Eurovision?

Well, Eurovision isn’t strictly geographic. The contest is organised by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which is made up of various broadcasters from countries across Europe and beyond. The BBC is a member of the EBU, as is RTE in Ireland, Rai in Italy, SVT in Sweden and so on. There are 73 member stations from more than 56 countries, and they’re entitled to send acts to Eurovision if they wish.

So that’s why you see so many countries that you wouldn’t usually associate with Europe competing on the Eurovision stage.

What happens if Australia wins the Eurovision Song Contest?

We very nearly found out in 2016, when Dami Im stormed the competition and finished in second place with Sound of Silence. Everyone thought they might have to pack their bags and head Down Under for an Aussie Eurovision.

But that will probably never happen as there’s a special rule in place.

If Australia wins the Eurovision it must nominate a European co-host, who will stage the competition on their behalf.

Why is there no Eurovision in 2020?

Eurovision 2020 was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the BBC had a night of alternative scheduling for fans to, at least help, alleviate the sadness of missing the contest for a year.

Eurovision Europe Shine a Light took place on Saturday, 16th May on BBC One. Eurovision Come Together was also broadcast on Saturday 16th May at 6.25pm with classic Eurovision acts performing.

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this May.