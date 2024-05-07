The first Australian duo to enter Eurovision, Electric Fields is made up of singer Zaachariaha Fielding and keyboardist and producer Michael Ross. Their song, One Milkali (One Blood) incorporates Yankunytjatjara, an Aboriginal language of the Anangu people.

But who exactly are Electric Fields, and where might you have seen them before? Here's everything that you need to know.

Who are Australia's Eurovision 2024 entry Electric Fields?

Electric Fields performing on stage. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Prior to Electric Fields, band members Zaachariaha and Michael auditioned on The X Factor Australia in 2011 and 2013 respectively. In an interview with DNA, the pair described themselves as "two feminine brothers", and were previously in the running to represent Australia for Eurovision back in 2019.

What nationality are Electric Fields?

Zaachariaha has Indigenous heritage, which he incorporates into Electric Fields' music, while Michael Ross was raised in Queensland, Australia.

What have Electric Fields said about representing Australia at Eurovision 2024?

In an interview with The Guardian, Ross said: "[Eurovision] is a place to increase connectivity, and we are just so focused on sharing our story."

"Artists pick up what gets broken by stupidity," Fielding added. "We're focusing on healing – because the world is pretty grim at the moment. That's what we will do on the Eurovision stage."

What is Australia's Eurovision 2024 song called?

Australia's Eurovision song is called One Milkali (One Heart). It incorporates Yankunytjatjara, an Aboriginal language of the Anangu peoples. With this language, the performance will also mark the first time that an Australian/Aboriginal language song has been part of Eurovision.

"I feel really proud, even though my people were humiliated by their own country," said Fielding in reference to the unsuccessful Indigenous Voice referendum. "[It's] phoenix rising vibes. Let's move on together. Australia will eventually accept us as a whole country. I just feel really happy and ready to prove a point."

Where did the Australia come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Voyager performing on stage at Eurovision 2023. Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Australia came in ninth place at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. The song, Promise, was written by Alex Canion, Ashley Doodkorte, Daniel Estrin, Scott Kay, and Simone Dow. It was performed by Voyager and amassed 151 points altogether.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals will air on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show following on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year's contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK's act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

