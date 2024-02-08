Despite only hearing a snippet, some fans began predicting whether the song could change the UK's fate and bring home a win.

"EUROVISION WINNER FOR SURE," one user wrote on Instagram.

"Dizzy sounds soooo good, it's gonna go straight into my playlist," another said on X (formerly Twitter).

More like this

BBC Radio 2's Eurovision host Scott Mills responded with: "YAAAAAAS here we gooooo."

While his co-host Rylan, who has had an advance copy of the track, added: "I've been singing this for months it's sooooo catchy."

Read on for everything you need to know about the UK's Eurovision 2024 song Dizzy.

What is Olly Alexander's Eurovision song? UK Entry Dizzy revealed

Olly Alexander will be performing his song Dizzy at Eurovision 2024.

On Wednesday 7th February, he shared the chorus on his social media channels.

"Hello ! here’s the first tease of my @eurovision song ‘dizzy’ !! ???? oh i’m so excited !!!! i love you !!" he wrote alongside a video of him singing the chorus.

In the video clip, Alexander is seen performing the song on a rooftop at night-time wearing a pinstripe jacket with the sleeves cut off, a matching skort and a homemade rosette badge.

He sings: "So won't you make me dizzy for your kisses / Will you take my hand and spin me / Round and round until the moment never ends."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Olly added that the song will be available on 1st March for all of us eager to listen to the full track.

Back in December, Olly revealed that the song was "not a ballad" but would be "electronic, something you can dance to".

It was co-written by Alexander and Danny L Harle, who has produced hits for likes of Dua Lipa, Chic and Charli XCX.

What to watch on TV this week: 5th - 11th February

Eurovision 2024 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in May.

Looking for something to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.