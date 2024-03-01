The video, which was released earlier this morning, has already gone down a treat with fans, who have flooded the comments with praise for the single. One YouTube user said: "Olly is on the point as he used to! This song is a real refreshment."

Another fan commented: "'I'm SOOOO excited. The snippet is amazing. I remember blasting years & years back in 2015, and now Olly is representing uk at eurovision. I'm so proud of him."

You can watch the music video for yourself here:

Alexander will be competing at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden later this year and it's safe to say that the single has already won over a lot of fans already.

Writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), fans have flocked to praise Alexander and the single itself, with one fan writing: "Absolutely obsessed with this. Olly Alexander supremacy."

Another fan wrote: "Oohhh, maybe the UK can actually do it this year!"

Another excited user commented: "Ok I’ve listened to it three times and I do declare that #Dizzy is a certified bop, an earworm song that sticks in the head forever and a day. Anyone moaning can go to sleep thanks x."

Back in December, Alexander revealed that the song was "not a ballad" but would be "electronic, something you can dance to", with the single being co-written by Alexander and Danny L Harle, who has produced hit songs for the likes of Dua Lipa, Chic and Charli XCX.

Having his first interview after the release of Dizzy this morning on Radio 2’s Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Alexander said: "Now that it’s getting closer to the date, it’s starting to feel real and its good.

"I feel like I’ve got less anxiety now 'cause it’s real, I know a bit more about what I’m actually going to be doing and I’m just getting excited. It’s like there’s nothing else in the world like Eurovision, it’s so unique and I’m just excited to be taking part."

Olly Alexander in the music video for Dizzy. BBC

Posting the new video to X, Alexander gave some further insight into the song itself, writing: "It’s about an overwhelming feeling of love for somebody that’s so intense it turns your world upside down."

He continued: "I’ve made a lot of new music with Danny and both of us love Eurovision, we sent a few songs for consideration hoping one of them would take us to Malmö and now here we are – finally !! its actually out !!! I’m so proud of this song and video.

"I can’t wait to get going with this new chapter honestly i’m so excited !! thank you for supporting me and my gay dreams!! i’m ten years into a pop music career and boy i’m not done yet! I promise to do my very best and spread only love and dizzy kisses to you all xxx"

Eurovision 2024 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in May.

