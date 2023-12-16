The Years & Years frontman and It’s A Sin star appeared in the studio to read out the the terms and conditions for the vote and casually dropped the news that he’s representing the UK in Eurovision 2024.

Asked what he can share about his performance next year, Alexander revealed that he's currently preparing.

"I love Eurovision so much, it's a dream come true," he told host Claudia Winkleman. "I'm just so, so excited."

In a press release, he added: "I really can't believe I'm going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible.

"I'm determined to give it everything I've got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!"

Read more:

The 2024 song contest will take place in Sweden next year, follow Loreen's win this year with her song Tattoo.

The song he will perform in Malmö next May is still under wraps - but the BBC confirmed it was co-written by Alexander and Danny L Harle, who has produced hits for Dua Lipa, Chic and Charli XCX.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ollie was previously tipped to represent the UK, with an insider revealing: "It’s a dream come true for Olly. Things aren’t quite locked in but he is a favourite with bosses. Despite everyone loving Mae, it’s no secret that everyone was disappointed with how things panned out."

The source continued: "Olly has said for ages he wants to have a crack at it — and after teaming up with Danny for the song, he thinks we have a great shot.

"He is aware people say that no established act in their right mind would go on the show due to the UK’s track record, but as far as he is concerned that’s just ­snobbery."

Eurovision will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in May 2024.

Looking for something to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.