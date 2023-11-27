Writing on Twitter (which was recently rebranded as X) back in May after landing in second-to-last place in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, Muller said: “I just want to say thank you x I know I joke a lot but we really put our all into the last few months."

She continued: “Not the result we hoped for but so proud of everyone & what we achieved on this journey. Congrats to all the countries, I’ll never forget this journey and I love you all.”

However, it looks like our luck could be about to change once again, with a huge popstar reportedly lined up to represent the UK at this year’s singing contest.

So, who will perform for the UK in Eurovision 2024? Read on for all the latest rumours.

Who will perform for the UK in Eurovision 2024? All the latest rumours

Olly Alexander

Olly Alexander. Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

Olly Alexander is reportedly in talks to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

According to The Sun, the Years & Years frontman has pitched a track by Dua Lipa’s producer Danny L Harle, who is the mastermind behind her latest hit Houdini.

An insider told the publication: "It’s a dream come true for Olly. Things aren’t quite locked in but he is a favourite with bosses.

"Despite everyone loving Mae, it’s no secret that everyone was disappointed with how things panned out."

The source continued: "Olly has said for ages he wants to have a crack at it — and after teaming up with Danny for the song, he thinks we have a great shot.

"He is aware people say that no established act in their right mind would go on the show due to the UK’s track record, but as far as he is concerned that’s just ­snobbery."

Read more:

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Shortly after Eurovision 2023, there had been reports the BBC were eyeing up Sophie Ellis-Bextor to represent the UK in next year's competition.

The British pop star rose to fame in the '90s as the lead singer of the band Theaudience, before succeeding as a solo artist in the '00s with hits including Murder on the Dancefloor.

Responding to rumours that she could represent the UK in 2024, she said back in June that it would be “a massive gamble".

“I saw that too,” she told The Independent, “but no one’s actually had a chat with me about it! I love Eurovision so much... I went up to Liverpool for the build-up and I was on such a high afterwards, it was just really joyous.”

She added: “The sun was shining and [organisers] did a great job. But I think at this point, and with what I’m up to, it would be a massive gamble, like casino all-on-red level of gamble, and I just don’t think that’s me.

"I’ll always watch it, but I can’t really picture myself up there doing it.”

