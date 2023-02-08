While Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won last year's contest with their song Stefania, unfortunately, the EBU announced that Ukraine were unable to host 2023's event due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine – but luckily the runner-up UK was happy to step in.

There are just a few months to go before the Eurovision Song Contest arrives on UK shores, with Liverpool hosting the 2023 competition much to the delight of British fans.

Eurovision tickets are yet to go on sale, however this year's semi-finalists have now been confirmed, with a few competing acts now revealed.

The UK's entry has not yet been announced by the BBC but whoever they are will have a tough act to follow after TikTok star Sam Ryder shot to second place with his song Space Man.

What we do know for certain is that despite the online rumours, popstar Rina Sawayama will not be representing Britain, but let's hope we find out the UK's act soon!

Here's everything we know so far about Eurovision 2023, from how to watch, when it'll take place and which countries are participating this time.

When is Eurovision 2023?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will begin with the semi-finals on Tuesday 9th May, with all the shows taking place that week.

The first semi-final show will air on the evening of Tuesday 9th May, with the family show taking place in the afternoon on Tuesday and the jury show taking place the day before.

The second semi-final will air on Thursday 11th May in the evening, with the family show taking place in the afternoon and the jury show taking place on Wednesday.

As for the main event, the Grand Final will air on Saturday 13th May in the evening, with the family show taking place in the afternoon and the jury show taking place the evening before.

Where is Eurovision 2023 being held?

Guess what, Brits – Eurovision is coming to the UK this year!

Eurovision confirmed in July last year that Britain would be hosting the 2023 competition despite Ukraine's win due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

"It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege," BBC Director-General Tim Davie said in a statement.

A bidding contest for the host city took place in summer last year and it was Liverpool that emerged victorious in October, with long-time commentator Graham Norton announcing the results on The One Show.

The city defeated Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield with its bid and will be the fifth UK city to host Eurovision.

How to watch Eurovision 2023

Graham Norton. BBC

While the transmission details for Eurovision 2023 are yet to be confirmed, we do know that the show will air live on the BBC.

The semi-finals are typically broadcast of BBC Three and BBC iPlayer from 8pm, while the Grand Final will most likely air on Saturday 13th May on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

How to get Eurovision 2023 tickets

If you're hoping to watch this year's Eurovision Song Contest in the flesh, then you could be in luck.

Tickets are not yet on sale for this year's event, with Eurovision saying that it will "take a little longer to decide" the ticket prices, availability and provider while the organisers "evaluate how much space is needed for the production inside the venue".

Last year, tickets went on sale for the contest in Turin, Italy from 7th April via Italian website TicketOne, with tickets available for all nine shows across the semi-finals and the grand final.

As for pries, last year's tickets cost between €20 (£16.91) and €250 (£211.4) for the semi-finals, while tickets for the live final ranged between €150 (£126.85) and €350 (£296).

Eurovision 2023 presenters

The BBC is yet to confirm which presenters are fronting this year's Eurovision Song Contest – however, commentator Graham Norton has already ruled himself out of running.

The presenter said in September last year that he didn't want to "give up commentating", adding: "If I stop the commentating, someone else will do it and they might be better than me and then I'll lose that job."

However, it's likely that Rylan Clark, AJ Odudu and Scott Mills will be involving with hosting the show, with all three playing a part in presenting and commentating for the UK in previous years.

Rylan Clark and AJ Odudu hosting the event which determine the participating countries' semi-finals back in January on the BBC and so may well host the whole show.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine in January, Rylan said: "I’m very much immersed in Eurovision. I’ve watched the allocation draws from other countries every year, so I’m up on who’s going to be representing who in what country when it’s been announced.

"For me, it’s pretty much like watching This Morning for years, and then going and hosting. I feel like I don’t need to prepare for it, I’m just gonna go and do it."

Who is the UK's Eurovision entry?

Last year's UK entry Sam Ryder. Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

The BBC is yet to reveal who will be representing the UK in this year's Eurovision Song Contest – but they'll have a tough time following 2022's Sam Ryder, who came in second place.

The UK's 2023 act will be announced in March this year and will compete with an original song as per the Eurovision rules.

In previous years, the likes of Sam Ryder, Michael Rice, SuRie, Lucie Jones, Joe and Jake, Electro Velvet, Bonnie Tyler, Blue, Engelbert Humperdinck, Jade Ewen, Scooch and other contestants.

Which countries will compete in Eurovision 2023?

In October last year, the EBU announced that 37 would be taking part in the 2023 contest next year. Bulgaria, Montenegro and North Macedonia chose not to take part due to financial reasons.

Here are all the countries taking part:

Croatia

Ireland – 'We Are One' by Wild Youth

– 'We Are One' by Wild Youth Latvia

Malta

Norway – 'Queen of Kings' by Alessandra

– 'Queen of Kings' by Alessandra Portugal

Serbia

Azerbaijan

Czech Republic – 'My Sister's Crown' by Vesna

'My Sister's Crown' by Vesna Finland

Israel – 'Unicorn' by Noa Kirel

– 'Unicorn' by Noa Kirel Moldova

Netherlands – Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper

– Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper Sweden

Switzerland

Armenia – Brunette

– Brunette Belgium – 'Because of You' by Gustaph

– 'Because of You' by Gustaph Cyprus – Andrew Lambrou

– Andrew Lambrou Denmark

Estonia

Greece – 'What They Say' by Victor Vernicos

– 'What They Say' by Victor Vernicos Iceland

Romania

Albania – 'Duje' by Albina & Familja Kelmendi

– 'Duje' by Albina & Familja Kelmendi Australia

Austria – Teya and Salena

– Teya and Salena Georgia – Iru Khechanovi

– Iru Khechanovi Lithuania

Poland

San Marino

Slovenia – 'Carpe Diem' by Joker Out

– 'Carpe Diem' by Joker Out United Kingdom

France – La Zarra

– La Zarra Germany

Italy

Spain – 'Eaea' by Blanca Paloma

– 'Eaea' by Blanca Paloma Ukraine – 'Heart of Steel' by Tvorchi

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

