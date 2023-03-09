Muller follows in the footsteps of Sam Ryder, whose performance of Space Man saw the UK finish second in last year's contest behind only Ukraine – who are unable to host this year's ceremony due to security concerns caused by the ongoing Russian invasion.

Mae Muller has been announced as the UK representative for this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

The anticipated news came via an announcement on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show this morning (Thursday 9th March).

On being announced as the UK entrant, Muller said: "I'm so excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I've loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant.

"I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board!"

She will be representing the UK with her track I Wrote a Song, which she co-wrote with Brit-nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson and Karen Poole. Poole has written for the likes of Kylie Minogue, Lily Allen and David Guetta, and is also a founding member of '90s pop duo Alisha's Attic.

She added: "I wrote the song I Wrote a Song a few months ago when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships, so for it to be chosen for this year’s UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream!”

You can listen to the new song and watch the music video below.

The 25-year-old singer is known for her honest and catchy pop music, which will likely be a hit at Eurovision.

Writing her own music since the age of eight, Muller has gone on to release two EPs, amassed millions of views of her videos on YouTube and TikTok, has over 2 billion streams of her music, boasts a top 10 US chart hit with platinum-selling single Better Days and also supported Little Mix on their 2019 stadium tour.

2023 is set to be a major year for Muller, who as well as representing the UK at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, will also be releasing her debut album.

The Eurovision Grand Final will be held in Liverpool's 11,000 capacity dockside M&S Bank Arena on Saturday 13th May, with the UK hosting the contest for the first time since 1998.

Last month, the BBC announced the full presenting team for the event, with Graham Norton set to be joined on stage by Britain's Got Talent's Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Meanwhile, Norton will also be back in his familiar position in the commentary box, sharing duties with comedian and former Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

