As well as the 26 competing acts , fans will be treated to performances from last year’s runner up Sam Ryder and winner Kalush Orchestra during the grand final on Saturday 13th May.

Liverpool will soon be welcoming the world for the Eurovision Contest 2023 – and it’s now been revealed which guest performers will be taking to the stage during the grand final.

The international song contest is set to begin in Liverpool in May after the UK was chosen to host the event on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

Kalush Orchestra will open the 2023 grand final with a performance titled Voices of a New Generation, which will feature the group's Eurovision-winning song Stefania, while Ryder will take to the stage to deliver a performance during the final's first interval.

The grand final will also feature recognisable Eurovision acts from previous years, including Ukrainian performers Go_A, who represented their country in 2021, past acts Tina Karol and Verka Serduchka, and 2016 winner Jamala.

The performers will grace the stage during the Eurovision Flag Parade of all 26 finalists, and will treat fans to a “new twist on their Eurovision entries weaved with British classics”.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s musical heritage will be celebrated with a medley performance featuring six past Eurovision acts: Italy’s Mahmood, Israel’s Netta, Iceland’s Daoi Freyr, Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs, Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands and Liverpool’s Sonia, who bagged second place at Eurovision in 1993.

Kalush Orchestra at Eurovision 2022. Marco Bertorello / AFP / Getty Images

Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder said: “What an honour to be invited back to the Eurovision stage for a second time! I can’t wait to be back amongst the beautiful chaos of it all and to watch the incredible artists perform this time around, while bringing you a special performance of our own. Big love!”

Eurovision 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra added: “We've been looking forward to performing in Liverpool ever since it was announced as host last year. The city has a world-renowned musical heritage and we're delighted to finally be able to announce what an honour it will be for us to be there.

“While we're sad that we couldn't bring the Eurovision Song Contest back to our home country, we're really grateful to the UK for hosting this party on our behalf. We will perform for everyone in Ukraine to remind us that better days and our country’s victory is ahead, as well as to show the world what Ukraine is fighting for.”

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

