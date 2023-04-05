In the special episode, which will be broadcast on Friday 12th May at 2pm, Rylan will be heard stopping by Ambridge on his journey to Liverpool for this year’s contest, as he has been invited to judge the village’s Eurovision Variety Show.

As we approach this year's Eurovision Song Contest , which is being staged in Liverpool, Eurovision commentator Rylan Clark is set to make a special guest appearance on long-running Radio 4 drama The Archers .

However, trouble ensues when Rylan's sat-nav goes awry, and Ambridge residents find themselves competing to come to his rescue.

Timothy Bentinck as David Archer and Felicity Finch as Ruth Archer in The Archers. BBC/Gary Moyes

Of appearing on the radio drama, Rylan said: "I’m looking forward to getting my wellies on and checking out what Eurovision excitement Ambridge’s residents have to offer as I pop into the iconic Archers. I’ve seen some drama throughout my time but nothing compares to what’s about to unfold in Ambridge."

Meanwhile, Jeremy Howe, editor of The Archers, said: "We're delighted to have Rylan stop over in Ambridge for his Archers radio debut. It’s been a real treat welcoming him to the programme and it’s certainly brought Eurovision fever pitch to new heights."

Rylan will become the latest in a long line of celebrities to have featured in guest appearances on The Archers, along with the likes of Dame Judi Dench and the now Queen Consort, Camilla.

This year's Eurovision Song Contest will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this May, with the grand final taking place on Saturday 13th May. It's being staged in Liverpool on behalf of 2022 winners, Ukraine.

The UK's entry at this year's contest will be Mae Muller, who will sing her track I Wrote a Song as she competes against the other countries in this year's line-up.

The full presenting team for the contest was announced by the BBC earlier this year, with Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina amongst those in the line-up.

The Archers airs Sunday to Friday at 7pm on BBC Radio 4. Visit our dedicated Soaps hub for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

