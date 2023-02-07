Premiering on New Year's Day in 1951, the groundbreaking radio drama is the longest-running soap in the world and currently airs on BBC Radio 4.

The Archers has been on the air since the early 1950s, bringing the lives and tribulations of various Ambridge residents to listeners across the UK.

The show was created by Godfrey Baseley and is set in the fictional county of Borsetshire, where the titular Archer family work on their farm, forging alliances and feuding with their neighbours.

Who is in The Archers cast?

The following actors are regular cast members of The Archers.

Patricia Greene as Jill Archer

Paul Copley as Leonard Berry

Sunny Ormonde as Lilian Bellamy

David Troughton as Tony Archer

Patricia Gallimore as Pat Archer

Timothy Bentnick as David Archer

Felicity Finch as Ruth Archer

Alison Dowling as Elizabeth Pargetter

Louiza Patikas as Helen Titchener

William Troughton as Tom Archer

Daisy Badger as Pip Archer

Angus Imrie as Josh Archer

Ben Norris as Ben Archer

Trevor Harrison as Eddie Grundy

Heather Bell as Clarrie Grundy

Philip Molloy as Will Grundy

Barry Farrimond as Ed Grundy

Emerald O'Hanrahan as Emma Grundy

Molly Pipe as Mia Grundy

Angus Stobie as George Grundy

Charles Collingwood as Brian Aldridge

Andrew Wincott as Adam Macy

Hollie Chapman as Alice Carter

Arthur Hughes as Rúairi Donovan

Katie Redford as Lily Rosalind Pargetter

Toby Laurence as Frederick Hugo "Freddie" Pargetter

Brian Hewlett as Neil Carter

Charlotte Martin as Susan Carter

Wilf Scolding as Christopher Carter

Susie Riddell as Tracy Horrobin

John Telfer plays Alan Franks

Souad Faress plays Usha Franks

Jennifer Daley plays Amy Franks

Buffy Davis plays Jolene Archer

Richard Attlee plays Kenton Archer

Read all you need to know about the characters below.

Patricia Greene plays Jill Archer

Patricia Greene voices Jill Archer in The Archers. BBC BBC

Who is Jill? The stern but caring matriarch of the Archer family, Jill was first introduced to the soap in 1957.

She and widower Phil Archer (Neil Painting) got married in November that year. Their relationship was happy and brought them four children: twins Shula and Kenton, and David and Elizabeth.

Involved with the Ambridge community activities, Jill has supported her family in various ways throughout the years, including by starting a holiday cottage business. A widow since 2010, she surprised the family in 2019 when she announced she was in a relationship with Leonard Berry.

Where else have I seen Patricia Greene? Alongside her impressive stint on The Archers – Greene holds the record for being the longest-serving soap star in any medium – the actress has also appeared in some TV series, including Doctors and Casualty.

Paul Copley as Leonard Berry

Who is Leonard? Leonard is a retired chartered surveyor who lives in Borchester and is in a relationship with Jill. A dapper man devoted to wearing a jacket and tie, Leonard enjoys spending time with Jill and her large family especially as his son Simon lives in Singapore.

Where else have I seen Paul Copley? Copley has appeared as Mr Mason in Downton Abbey and as Arthur Medwin in Coronation Street.

Sunny Ormonde plays Lilian Bellamy

Sunny Ormonde as Lilian Bellamy in The Archers. BBC BBC

Who is Lilian? Lilian is the party-loving, heavy-drinking daughter of Peggy and Jack Archer, and stepdaughter of Jack Woolley. After spending many years in tax exile on Guernsey, she returned to Ambridge a widow. She had a tumultuous relationship with Matt Crawford and an affair with Justin Elliott, her now "forever" partner.

Where else have I seen Sunny Ormonde? Ormonde has appeared in TV series such as Casualties and Doctors.

David Troughton plays Tony Archer

Who is Tony? Tony is the son of Peggy and Jack, and stepson of Jack Woolley. His lothario days behind him, Tony is now married to Pat and the two run an organic establishment at Bridge Farm.

The character suffered the loss of a child, Tony, in 1998 as well as a heart attack in 2012 and a farming accident in 2014. Following his health issues, he decided to scale down his role in the family business.

Where else have I seen David Troughton? Troughton is known for several Shakespearean productions as well as his guest appearances on Doctor Who (his father was Second Doctor Patrick Troughton), Holby City, Doctors Grantchester, Midsomer Murders and more. On the big screen, he starred in horror comedy Nina Forever and drama The Levelling.

Patricia Gallimore plays Pat Archer

Patricia Gallimore as Pat Archer in The Archers. BBC

Who is Pat? Tony's wife, Pat is of Welsh descent. A feminist, the character shook the village to the core when she married Tony, bringing up three children (John, Helen and Tom) as well as playing football and attending rallies for nuclear disarmament.

The accidental death of her son John in 1998 was a big storyline for Pat, as was Tony being crushed by a bull in 2014. Involved in the family's business, Pat successfully advocated to switch to a fully organic production at Bridge Farm.

Where else have I seen Patricia Gallimore? Gallimore has had minor roles in miniseries Spyship and Heart of the Country.

Timothy Bentinck plays David Archer

Timothy Bentinck as David Archer in The Archers. BBC

Who is David? David is Jill and Phil's dependable son who works at Brookfield Farm. His marriage with Ruth is solid and the two managed to overcome the trust issues caused by her near-affair with Sam Batton.

Where else have I seen Timothy Bentinck? Bentinck has appeared on TV shows Silent Witness and Gentleman Jack, as well as Doctors and EastEnders.

Felicity Finch plays Ruth Archer

Felicity Finch as Ruth Archer in The Archers. BBC BBC

Who is Ruth? Ruth is David's wife. A strong-willed, skilled farmer, Ruth works at Brookefield with her family.

Alongside her work on the farm, Ruth has been at the centre of a dangerous liaison with Sam Batton that risked threatening her perfect marriage with David, as well as a breast cancer storyline. She took an extended break to New Zealand, returning to the farm in early 2016 with new ideas to implement.

Where else have I seen Felicity Finch? Finch has appeared in miniseries Bleak House and The Sculptress, TV movie Murder in Belgravia: The Lucan Affair and TV series 55 Degrees North.

Alison Dowling plays Elizabeth Pargetter

Alison Dowling as Elizabeth Pargetter in The Archers. BBC BBC

Who is Elizabeth? Elizabeth is the youngest child of Jill and Phil Archer. The widow of Nigel Pargetter, she has two children – twins Freddie and Lily.

Since Nigel's death in 2011, she has managed to turn their stately home Lower Loxley into a successful business and has started a relationship with Vince Casey.

Where else have I seen Alison Dowling? Dowling is a voice actress known for her work on several video games, including Elden Ring and Blackguards. On TV, she has appeared on Humans and Casualty.

Louiza Patikas plays Helen Archer

Who is Helen? Pat and Tony's daughter, Helen has gone through some traumatic events, namely her brother John's death as well as the loss of her boyfriend Greg Turner.

After giving birth to Henry through donor insemination, Helen started a relationship with Rob Titchener. Though she was head over heels for him at first, everything changed when the marriage gradually turned abusive.

Pregnant with baby Jack and fearing for both hers and Henry's lives, Helen stabbed Rob and was later cleared of attempted murder when her ex's coercion and cruelty were revealed. She currently lives at Beechwood Estate with her family and is in a relationship with Lee Bryce.

Where else have I seen Louiza Patikas? Patikas has starred as Moira Pollock on Coronation Street between 2017 and 2020.

William Troughton plays Tom Archer

Who is Tom? Tom is Pat and Tony's son. Unlucky in love, he's gone through several failed relationships and just as many business ventures, including a sausages and veg box and a posh burger van.

Choosing to focus on his career after breaking Kristy's heart over and over, he met Natasha when completing his Nuffield Scholarship and the two married months later.

Where else have I seen William Troughton? David Troughton's son, William has appeared on Inspector George Gently, Doctors, Silk and The Crimson Field.

Daisy Badger plays Pip Archer

Who is Pip? Ruth and David's daughter, Pip was named after her grandfather Phil. She works at Brookfield Farm with her family.

She's single but co-parents her daughter Rosie with her on/off boyfriend Toby Fairbrother.

Where else have I seen Daisy Badger? Alongside her work on The Archers, Badger has recently appeared on Netflix series The Sandman in the role of Chantal.

Angus Imrie plays Josh Archer

Who is Josh? Ruth and David's son, Josh likes to think of himself as a businessman. He has an antagonistic relationship with his sister Pip.

Where else have I seen Angus Imrie? The son of actors Celia Imrie and Benjamin Whitrow, Angus has starred on Fleabag and The Crown as well as period drama Emma, featuring Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular role.

Ben Norris plays Ben Archer

Who is Ben? Ruth and David's youngest son, Ben isn't interested in working at Brookfield Farm and is currently completing a university degree in nursing. He's in a relationship with Beth Casey and loves spending time with his grandmother Jill.

Where else have I seen Ben Norris? Norris is an actor, playwright and poet also known for one-man show The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Family, presented at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2015.

Trevor Harrison plays Eddie Grundy

Trevor Harrison as Eddie Grundy in The Archers. BBC

Who is Eddie? Always involved in some daft schemes, Eddie owns Grundy's Field and lives at Grange Farm. He's married to Clarrie, who has supported him through thick and thin. They have two children, William and Ed.

Where else have I seen Trevor Harrison? Alongside his voice work on The Archers, Harrison starred in an episode of Holby City.

Heather Bell plays Clarrie Grundy

Heather Bell as Clarrie Grundy in The Archers. BBC BBC

Who is Clarrie? Clarrie is Eddie Grundy's strong-willed, patient wife and William and Ed's mother. She lives at Grange Farm with Eddie and runs a B&B.

Where else have I seen Heather Bell? Bell starred in TV series in the 1960s and 1970s, including This Man Craig and The Borderers.

Philip Molloy plays Will Grundy

Philip Molloy as Will Grundy in The Archers. BBC BBC

Who is Will? Will has had more than his fair share of heartbreak on The Archers.

Married to Emma, the gamekeeper discovered her deception when her affair with his brother Ed was revealed. The betrayal drove a wedge between the two brothers, but things seemed to smooth out when Will moved on with wife Nic Hanson.

In 2018, Nic died from sepsis after cutting her hand, leaving a grief-stricken Will at risk of taking his own life. He was found by his family who supported him through such a dark time.

He has a son, George, with Emma and a daughter, Poppy, with Nic, as well as stepdaughter Mia and stepson Jake.

Where else have I seen Philip Molloy? Molloy has appeared in Outlawed, The Grand and Ripper Untold.

Barry Farrimond plays Ed Grundy

Brian Farrimon as Ed Grundy in The Archers. BBC

Who is Ed? A former bad boy, Ed had to conceal his true feelings when the love of his life Emma married his brother Will.

Despite erroneously believing baby George was Ed's, the boy was revealed to be Will's son, causing Ed to have an alcohol and drug abuse relapse.

After being rescued by his parents and taking a job as herd manager at Grange Farm, Ed and Emma reconciled and she left Will to be with his brother. The couple have a daughter, Keira.

Where else have I seen Barry Farrimond? Farrimond is known for Public Enemies and Adrian Mole: The Cappuccino Years.

Emerald O'Hanrahan plays Emma Grundy

Emerald O'Hanrahan as Emma Grundy in The Archers. BBC BBC

Who is Emma? Neil and Susan Carter's daughter, Emma runs catering company The Ambridge Tearoom with Fallon Rogers.

At the centre of a long-running love triangle storyline with brothers Will and Ed, O'Hanrahan's character is now married to the latter. She shares a son, George, with Will and a daughter, Keira, with Ed.

Where else have I seen Emerald O'Hanrahan? O'Hanrahan joined the radio soap in 2009 after Rogue One star Felicity Jones, who previously voiced Emma, left the role. She has lent her voice to Miss Honey in BBC Radio 4's Matilda and appeared in an episode of Father Brown.

Molly Pipe plays Mia Grundy

Who is Mia? Mia is Nic's daughter. When her mum married Will, she and her brother Jake changed their surnames to Grundy and moved to Greenwood Cottage.

Since the death of her mother, Mia had to grow up fast, taking care of her sister Poppy as Will was struggling with his own grief. Like Jake, Mia now splits her time between Grange Farm and her father, Andrew.

Where else have I seen Molly Pipe? Pipe has appeared in short movie When I Smile.

Angus Stobie plays George Grundy

Who is George? George is Will and Emma's son. His paternity was originally unclear, with everyone believing he was Ed's.

He is known for developing strong passions and is really fond of his little sister Keira.

Where else have I seen Angus Stobie? Stobie has starred in The Nest and Logan High.

Charles Collingwood plays Brian Aldridge

Charles Collingwood as Brian Aldridge in The Archers. BBC

Who is Brian? A farmer and a businessman, Brian is the widower of Jack and Peggy Archer's daughter Jennifer.

He and Jennifer welcomed daughters Kate and Alice in 1977 and 1988, with Brian also becoming step-dad to Adam and Debbie through marriage.

During his relationship with Jennifer, he had several affairs, including one with Siobhan Hathaway, which resulted in the birth of their son Rúairi.

Where else have I seen Charles Collingwood? Collingwood starred on The Dark Crystal, Hotel Babylon and ITV Playhouse.

Andrew Wincott plays Adam Macy

Andrew Wincott as Adam Macy in The Archers. BBC BBC

Who is Adam? Adam is the son of Jennifer Archer and cowman Paddy Redmond.

Adam was adopted by Jennifer's second husband, Roger Travers-Macy, together with Adam's half-sister Debbie. Despite a rocky start to his relationship with his mum's third husband Brian Aldridge, Adam managed to get his more traditional stepfather to implement some of his innovations.

Adam is married to long-time partner Ian, but had two affairs with strawberry-picker Pawel and estates manager Charlie Thomas.

Where else have I seen Andrew Wincott? Wincott is a prolific voice actor, best known for his work on video games The Witcher, Second Sight and Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter.

Hollie Chapman plays Alice Carter

Hollie Chapman as Alice Carter in The Archers. BBC BBC

Who is Alice? Jennifer and Brian's daughter, Alice has travelled a fair bit but ultimately returned to Ambridge. On her way back from South Africa, where she stayed with her sister Kate, Alice started a relationship with Christopher Carter. They eloped and got hitched in Las Vegas.

While she was initially set to leave for Vancouver, she changed her mind when Christopher got badly injured by a horse.

Her job with an agri-tech company and her pregnancy were at risk when she sank into alcoholism. Helped by her family, Alice went to rehab after Martha's birth.

Where else have I seen Hollie Chapman? Chapman has appeared in Holby City and Dalston Heath.

Arthur Hughes plays Rúairi Donovan

Who is Rúairi? Brian's biological son with mistress Siobhan Donovan, Rúairi was welcomed by the Aldridges following his mum's death. He studies at university away from Ambridge.

Where else have I seen Arthur Hughes? Hughes is in the cast of Netflix supernatural drama The Innocents.

Katie Redford plays Lily Rosalind Pargetter

Who is Lily? Lily is Elizabeth and Nigel's daughter and Freddie's twin sister. She had a hard time processing the death of her father, reacting with anger and showing a rebel side.

She had a relationship with teacher Russ Jones while completing her A-Levels. Relocating to Manchester, where she was accepted to study at a local university, Lily moved back home after her mum suffered a depressive episode.

Where else have I seen Katie Redford? Redford has appeared in Doctors and Outlander.

Toby Laurence plays Frederick Hugo "Freddie" Pargetter

Who is Freddie? Freddie is Elizabeth and Nigel's son and Lily's twin brother.

Pressured by his father to attend the Cathedral School in Felpersham, Freddie was kicked out due to his poor GCSE grades. Lily left the school in solidarity with her brother and they both enrolled at Borchester College.

While there, Freddie started dealing drugs, leading to Noluthando's overdose. He was arrested and sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Where else have I seen Toby Laurence? Laurence is known for Finding Land, Last Orders and Squadron 42.

Brian Hewlett plays Neil Carter

Brian Hewlett as Neil Carter in The Archers. BBC

Who is Neil? Neil is the matter-of-fact, stubborn churchwarden of St Stephen's Church. He is married to Susan and has a daughter, Emma, and a son, Christopher.

Where else have I seen Brian Hewlett? Hewlett has had starring roles in Doctors and Grange Hill.

Charlotte Martin plays Susan Carter

Charlotte Martin as Susan Carter in The Archers. BBC

Who is Susan? Susan is Neil's wife and Emma and Christopher's mother. Her maiden name is Horrobin and she is Tracy's sister.

Among her most prominent storylines, Susan was sent to prison for harbouring her criminal brother, Clive.

Where else have I seen Charlotte Martin? Martin starred in the 1990s TV series Jupiter Moon in the role of Petra.

Wilf Scolding plays Christopher Carter

Who is Christopher? Christopher is Neil and Susan's son and Emma's brother. He is married to Alice.

Where else have I seen Wilf Scolding? Scolding has several acting credits under his belt, including roles in Game of Thrones, Disney Plus series Andor and Netflix's The One.

Susie Riddell plays Tracy Horrobin

Who is Tracy? Tracy is Susan Carter's younger sister who lives in the village. She initially wreaked havoc on Susan and Neil's domestic bliss when she moved in with them alongside her two young children.

She works at the chicken factory and is in a relationship with Jazzer.

Where else have I seen Susie Riddell? Riddell has appeared in Doctors, Gavin & Stacey and Emmerdale.

John Telfer plays Alan Franks

Who is Alan? Alan is an ex-accountant and Ambridge's charismatic vicar, often shocking his more conservative parishioners with his original approach. He is married to Usha and has a daughter, Amy, from a previous marriage.

Where else have I seen John Telfer? Telfer has appeared on Doctors, Skins, Casualty and Holby City.

Souad Faress plays Usha Franks

Souad Faress as Ushta Franks in The Archers. BBC BBC

Who is Usha? Usha is Alan's wife and Amy's stepmother. She works as a solicitor.

Where else have I seen Souad Faress? Faress has starred in Denis Villeneuve's Dune, as well as Game of Thrones and Bridget Jones's Baby.

Jennifer Daley plays Amy Franks

Who is Amy? Alan's daughter with his late wife Catherine, Amy is a midwife.

Where else have I seen Jennifer Daley? Daley has had minor roles on Doctors, Casualty and EastEnders.

Buffy Davis plays Jolene Archer

Buffy David as Jolene Archer in The Archers. BBC BBC

Who is Jolene? The owner of local pub The Bull, Jolene is Kenton Archer's wife.

She was previously in a relationship with Sid Perks and considered selling the pub after his death. She has a daughter, Fallon, from her marriage to Wayne Tucson.

Where else have I seen Buffy Davis? Davis starred on Joe Wright's Anna Karenina and Angel Has Fallen.

Richard Attlee plays Kenton Archer

Richard Attlee as Kenton Archer in The Archers. BBC BBC

Who is Kenton? Jill and Phil's son, Kenton was in a relationship with Kathy Perks before marrying Jolene. Ambridge can feel pretty small at times, and Kenton's relationships are proof given that Jolene is the widow of Kathy's former husband Sid.

Where else have I seen Richard Attlee? Attlee had roles in films My Week with Marilyn and Burnt, and TV series The IT Crowd.

The Archers airs on Sundays to Fridays on BBC Radio 4.

