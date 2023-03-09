Muller takes over from TikTok star Sam Ryder , who came in second place for the UK last year at the 66th Song Contest.

With the Eurovision Song Contest just months away, the entries are now being announced, with Mae Muller set to represent the UK this May.

She'll sing her track I Wrote a Song as she competes against the other countries in this year's line-up.

The news was announced during Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 Breakfast on Thursday 9th March.

So, who exactly is Mae Muller, and where may you have seen her name before?

Read on for everything you need to know about Mae Muller - the UK's Eurovision entry for 2023.

Who is UK Eurovision 2023 entry Mae Muller?

Eurovision Song Contest 2023,13-05-2023,UK Act,Mae Muller Harry Carr/Capitol/EMI,Harry Carr

Age: 25

Instagram: @maemuller

Twitter: @maemuller_

English singer-songwriter Mae Muller is representing the UK at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

This year's competition will take place from Tuesday 9th May at the Liverpool Arena, with the live final being held on Saturday 13th May.

Muller has been writing music since the age of eight, and as a child she appeared in the music video for Grace Kelly by Mika.

She first received mainstream attention in 2021, after releasing the single Better Days with Swedish music collective Neiked and American rapper Polo G.

In March 2023, she collaborated with Sigala, Caity Baser and Stefflon Don on the single Feels Good. It was shortly followed by her single I Wrote a Song, which she'll perform at the Eurovision Song Contest.

How old is Mae Muller?

Mae Muller is 25 years old.

She was born on the 26th August 1997.

What nationality is Mae Muller?

Mae Muller is English. She was born in London's Kentish Town.

What has Mae Muller said about representing the UK at Eurovision 2023?

Jordan Banjo, Mae Muller and Perri Kiely Getty Images

On being announced as the UK's 2023 Eurovision entry, Mae Muller said: "I'm so excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I've loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant.

"I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board!"

What is the UK's Eurovision 2023 song called?

Muller will represent the UK with her track I Wrote a Song, which she co-wrote with Brit-nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson and Karen Poole. Poole has written for the likes of Kylie Minogue, Lily Allen and David Guetta, and is also a founding member of '90s pop duo Alisha's Attic.

"I wrote the song I Wrote a Song a few months ago when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships, so for it to be chosen for this year’s UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream!” she said.

Where did the UK come in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest?

Sam Ryder performs at Eurovision 2022. Alberto Pezzali - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The UK finished in second place at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, behind overall winners Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine.

Ryder received a total of 466 points, coming in first place with the juries and fifth place with the public. Ryder received 183 points from the televoting and 283 points from the juries for his song Space Man, which he co-wrote with Grammy winning songwriter Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang.

When is Eurovision 2023?

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the Liverpool Arena in May 2023.

The first of the Eurovision 2023 semi-finals will air on Tuesday 9th May at 9pm, with the second show following on Thursday 11th May, also at 9pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 13th May at 9pm.

All three shows will be hosted by Julia Sanina, Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon, who are part of this year's Eurovision presenting line-up.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

