Taking place in Liverpool, which is hosting on behalf of the 2022 winners Ukraine , there'll be 37 acts taking to the stage in the hopes of winning this year's competition, including Mae Muller , who's representing the UK with her single I Wrote a Song.

It's almost time for Eurovision fans to Rise Like a Phoenix and feel that Euphoria – the 2023 contest will be kicking off with a Boom Bang-a-Bang in just a few weeks.

Graham Norton is back on commentary duty with former Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc, while presenting live coverage throughout the week on BBC One will be the likes of BGT's Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina – so there's plenty to get excited about.

But who will emerge as the Eurovision winner this year? If you're interested to know what the bookies are thinking, read on for the latest predictions around the singing competition.

Eurovision 2023 odds: who is tipped to win?

Sweden's act Loreen. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

While we still have a few weeks to go until Eurovision returns to our screens, it seems the bookies' favourite to win is Sweden, according to Bet365.

Representing Sweden this year is Loreen with her song Tattoo, marking the second time she's competed in the Eurovision Song Contest after winning for Sweden in 2012 with Euphoria.

If Sweden were to win this year it would be the country's seventh overall victory, with its most recent being Måns Zelmerlöw with Heroes in 2015. However, arguably the country's best known win is ABBA's in 1974 with Waterloo, which was named the greatest Eurovision song of all time in 2020.

You can see all the top contenders to win in 2023 below:

Sweden – 4/6 Finland – 3/1 Ukraine – 8/1 France – 12/1 Norway – 14/1 Spain – 14/1 Austria – 35/1 United Kingdom – 50/1 Italy – 50/1 Czechia – 55/1

The odds for the UK to win aren't as high as they were last year, with Mae Muller's I Wrote a Song currently predicted to come in eighth place with odds of 50/1 to win. Last year the bookies were right, with Sam Ryder's odds of 6/1 making him second most likely to win.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's act TVORCHI is boasting odds of 8/1 to win which may be worse than last year's 1/3, but still puts them in third place behind Finland.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2023?

The Grand Final of Eurovision 2023 will take place on Saturday 13th May, airing on BBC One in the UK at 8pm.

Presenting this year's broadcast will be Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, Britain's Got Talent star Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, while Graham Norton is back to commentate.

However, the Semi-Finals will take place earlier in the week, with the first taking place on Tuesday 9th May and the second taking place on Thursday 11th May.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

