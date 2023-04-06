While season 16 will see the judges return to find a hidden gem among the hundreds of singers, dancers, magicians, comedians and sometimes pets auditioning, there's a brand new face on the panel for 2023.

ITV's longest-running talent show is back next weekend, with Ant and Dec back to host a new season of Britain's Got Talent!

Strictly's Brunio Tonioli is making his BGT debut after David Walliams's exit last year, and as someone who's been judged by the TV personality before, Gethin Jones had some thoughts on Tonioli's move.

"He's an entertainer, isn't he by trade? That's what he does. So they're just going to have to try and stop him from getting up and singing himself," he told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview.

With BGT airing a double bill very soon, here's everything you need to know about the 2023 season, the judges and its start date.

BGT is back with a double bill next weekend, with the show kicking off on Saturday 15th April at 8pm on ITV1.

The 2023 season will continue on Sunday 16th, but at the slightly earlier time of 7:45pm for an hour and a quarter.

Britain's Got Talent 2023 judges

Bruno Tonioli for Britain's Got Talent. ITV

Long-time judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon will be back for this year's panel, but they'll be joined by a brand new face.

Strictly Come Dancing's Bruno Tonioli is joining the judges for season 16 after David Walliams's departure from the show.

The comedian, who had been a judge on Britain's Got Talent since 2012, was warned earlier this year for "inappropriate" remarks he made about contestants back in 2020. He apologised for his remarks, adding: "These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

On joining Britain's Got Talent, Tonioli said: "Here we are, Britain's Got Talent. I am so excited. It's my first show, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I'm sure it's going to be brilliant."

Britain's Got Talent 2023 hosts

Britain's Got Talent will be hosted once again by Ant & Dec, who've been at the helm of the show since it first began in 2007.

The duo are best known for presenting Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, Limitless Win and previous titles like SMTV Live, Pop Idol, Red or Black? and Text Santa.

Who are the Britain's Got Talent 2023 contestants?

We don't know much about the season 16 contestants, however ITV has teased that the show is set to be "bigger and better than ever before" with "jaw-dropping acts" and "more golden buzzer moments than any season yet".

Auditions were held in both London and Manchester for the first time since the pandemic, so viewers can expect the calibre of talent this year to be "the best the competition has ever seen".

Who was the Britain's Got Talent 2022 winner?

Last year's season of BGT was won by Axel Blake, a comedian from West London who'd previously worked as a property maintenance manager.

He made it through to the live shows after receiving the Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell.

Britain's Got Talent 2023 starts on Saturday 15th April and Sunday 16th April on ITV1. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

